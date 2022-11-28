Vitamins: artificial or natural. What to choose?

Discovery of vitamins

Food is a source of energy and building material for the human body. It contains special substances that are essential for any living organism – vitamins. People receive most of them with food, provided that they eat properly and rationally.

The term “vitamins” was first proposed by the Polish scientist Casimir Funk in 1911-1912. People who ate brown rice almost never got sick with beriberi. Therefore, the scientist isolated the substance thiamine, today known as vitamin B1, from rice husks. It ensures the normal functioning of the nervous, cardiovascular and muscular systems. To date, a total of 21 vitamins are synthesized. All of them are used for therapeutic and prophylactic purposes.

Variety of multivitamins in our time

The composition of vitamins has changed over time, new forms have been developed, as well as rules governing their quality and safety. Therefore, today we have a huge selection of vitamins from natural and synthetic raw materials. There are not only multivitamins for a certain age, but also for special periods in life when a person’s needs for vitamins and minerals differ from the rest – for example, pregnancy, menopause, recovery from illness.

Vitamins can be presented in different forms, such as capsules, pills, powders, liquids. We cannot say one form is better than another. Vitamin manufacturers decide which type to give preference to, depending on the dosage of the active substance, its specificity, release rate and ease of administration. For example, a pill may contain a larger dosage of the active substance than a capsule. But vitamins in capsules dissolve faster, which is very important when taking certain supplements.

Natural or synthetic vitamins?

All vitamins are divided into 2 groups depending on the origin: synthetic and natural. The former are produced in laboratories, while the latter are synthesized naturally. People get natural supplements with food. Moreover, vitamin manufacturers must indicate information about naturalness on the package if the product contains 10% of the natural form of the vitamin.

Modern pharmacology is very developed and allows you to produce a variety of synthetic vitamins in the laboratory. Unlike natural vitamins, synthetic vitamins contain precisely calculated doses of nutrients, so they have a long shelf life.

Manufacturing process

Making vitamins is a multitasking process. In addition to mixing, pressing, grinding, granulation, tableting operations are required. Considering the cost of all processes, many enterprises offer their services for the implementation of the full production cycle for the production of supplements. For a vitamin manufacturer who is just looking to enter the market, contract manufacturing will be the most profitable option. You can order the development of a recipe, the purchase of raw materials, quality control, the manufacture of goods and the design of the finished product from the performing company.

With the discovery of vitamins, mankind has finally been able to regulate the vital processes of the body. Some get their vitamins from food, while others take synthetic supplements. But all this means is that their popularity is only growing. And in order to start the production of vitamins, it is worth contacting companies that provide relevant services. Thus, start-up manufacturers or those who want to launch a new line of supplements will be able to enter the vitamin market without risks or high costs.