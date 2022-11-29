Stock market discounts potential recession, Goldman Sachs warns





The stock Exchange could face further volatility next year as it has not yet priced in the likelihood of a recession, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, the strategists – led by Christian Mueller-Glissmann and Cecilia Mariotti – said there is a 39% chance of slower growth in the United States over the next 12 months. . Despite this, the assets at risk only reflect an 11% probability. “It increases the risk of a new recession is scary next year,” they wrote. The analysis showed that stocks generally rebound once inflation peaks if the economy avoids a recession. If the US enters a downturn, stocks could fall another 10% on average in the six to nine months following the peak. ECONOMIC INDEX FLASHES MAJOR RECESSION WARNING SIGN “The bear market is not over, in our view,” they wrote. “Conditions that are generally consistent with a trough in equities have yet to be reached. We expect lower valuations (in line with recessionary outcomes), a trough in the deteriorating growth momentum and a a spike in interest rates before the start of a sustained recovery.” A separate Goldman analyst note last week from strategists Peter Oppenheimer and Sharon Bell predicted the bear market will continue into 2023, with the S&P ending the year at 4,000 index points – up just 0, 9% compared to Monday afternoon. “The bear market is not over, in our view,” they wrote. “Conditions that are generally consistent with a trough in equities have yet to be reached. We expect lower valuations (in line with recessionary outcomes), a trough in the deteriorating growth momentum and a a spike in interest rates before the start of a sustained recovery.” DEMOCRATS SLAM ‘DANGEROUS’ FEDERATION RATE HIKES, WARNING OF WIDESPREAD JOB LOSS Despite a slight deceleration in consumer prices last month – inflation rose 7.7% a year, the slowest pace since January – there is still a growing consensus on Wall Street that the Fed will trigger a recession raising interest rates at the fastest pace in decades. This month, authorities approved a fourth consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points, taking the federal funds rate to a range of 3.75% to 4% – levels close to the restriction – and did not showed no signs of halting rate hikes. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS “Let me say this,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told reporters Nov. 2. .”

