Business
Stocks and oil slide to start week as COVID protests erupt across China
US stocks fell on Monday as unrest in China over the country’s restrictive COVID controls weighed on global sentiment and Wall Street returned from a holiday weekend.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) posted about the same percentage loss, almost 500 points. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) decreased by 1.6%.
Investors rated widespread protests in major Chinese cities which began over the weekend on the country’s zero-COVID policies. The US dollar appreciated against other currencies as the yuan plummeted. The oil plunged and hit 2022 lowsWest Texas Intermediate crude futures trading at around $77 a barrel.
Apple stock (AAPL) fell 2.6% on Monday on fears that unrest in China could put pressure on a key manufacturing plant in the country and weigh more on already constrained iPhone manufacturing. Bloomberg also reported The uproar across the country could lead to a production shortfall of around 6 million iPhone Pros this year.
Notes from St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard also dampened the mood on Wall Street on Monday after saying the U.S. central bank had “some way to go” on interest rates. Bullard said the federal funds rate needs to be raised to at least a range between 5.00% and 5.25% to be “tightly enough” to keep inflation in check.
Cryptoworld was at the center of attention following a report by decrypt indicating the digital asset lender BlockFi will file for bankruptcy and laying off staff as the contagion effects of FTX’s collapse continue to permeate the space.
Investors face a deluge of economic data this week as they head into December. The government’s November jobs report, housing data, a second look at third quarter GDP and PCE inflation are just a few of the key releases to come.
Monday’s moves come after a week of modest gains for stocks that saw the S&P 500 rise 1.5%, the Dow Jones 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.7% over the period. three and a half day negotiation cut short by Thanksgiving.
There are just 24 trading days left in 2022. The Federal Reserve and the way forward for interest rate officials continue to be the focus of investors’ minds, the latest hike of the year from US central banks being on deck after its next meeting on December 13 and 14.
Minutes from the Feds meeting earlier this month and a chorus of Fed officials in recent weeks have suggested downsizing December’s rate hike is likely as policymakers look to a slower but higher rate regime. Investors are widely expecting a 0.50% increase in banks’ overnight interest rate, down from four consecutive increases of 0.75%.
While a deceleration and eventual pivot are eagerly awaited by equity investors, Wall Street strategists have warned there is nothing to get excited about in the new year, even if inflation appears to be easing. and that a break in the tightening is approaching.
Goldman Sachs analysts led by David Kostin said in their 2023 outlook that the S&P 500 is should end next year about flat, weighed down by the lack of earnings growth across all businesses.
U.S. equity performance in 2022 was all about painful devaluation, but the story for equities for 2023 will be about the lack of corporate earnings growth, the Goldman Sachs team said. Simply put, zero earnings growth will result in zero stock market appreciation.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has warned in its own forecast that the S&P 500 will tread water, with significant swings along the way, to end 2023 around 3,900.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
