Should you sell your shares during a sell-off? Market advice from experts

When the going gets tough in the stock market, even some of the toughest investors cover their eyes. Conventional investment wisdom dictates that you should never make emotional investment decisions. This is especially true on days when the markets are crashing and the tendency for investors is to cut their losses.

Research shows that doing nothing is better than panic selling, but is it wrong to bargain hunt when stocks are selling?

When you’re feeling fear and panic, that’s probably when you should think about investing, said Brad Roth, chief investment officer at Thor Financial Technologies. be on the way, he said.

What is a sale?

According to the Associated Press, a sell off is the rapid sale of securities such as stocks, bonds, or commodities. A sell-off can occur on an individual security, a company’s stock, 10-year Treasury bill, crude oil futures, or in a broader market. A minor sale is called an apullback.

have a plan

Pumping more money into the markets when uncertainty about the future outlook is at its height is no small feat.

It’s understandable if you didn’t jump at the chance to buy stocks on March 16, 2020, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 13%, the biggest single-day drop that the clue has ever known. At the same time, if you exited the market that day, you would have missed the tremendous rally that continued early this year.

That’s why it’s important to come up with a game plan before stocks take a big sell-off, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

Start by thinking about what you would want to buy if the stock market fell 10% over a period of time. If you’re having trouble picking stocks, think about what you could add to your portfolio to increase your exposure to different market sectors you’re not already invested in. Hooper recommends looking for ETFs and mutual funds that focus on sectors you identify in your portfolio. .

Above all, do not prepare this plan on a day when the markets are rallying or selling off, as this could skew your choices. It’s far better to come up with a plan in an emotionless vacuum and then roll it out regardless of emotions as market conditions change, she said.

Use the purchase average

Another tactic recommended by investment advisors is averaging. Cost averaging goes to an employee who chooses to allocate a certain amount of their salary to their 401(k) and automatically invest it, for example, in a target date retirement fund.

With dollar cost averaging, you consistently commit the same amount of money to buying an asset, regardless of the price at which it is trading. When it is trading lower, you will end up buying more shares than when it is trading higher. Therefore, following this strategy can lower the average cost you end up paying per share over time, as opposed to if you were trying to time the market.

It should also help alleviate some of the anxiety that arises when stocks dip, Roth said.

Try to maintain a long-term investment horizon

If you are approaching retirement or are already retired, you are much more vulnerable to stock market volatility than people with longer investment horizons.

But if you don’t have an immediate need for the money you’ve invested, the best thing to do is stick with it for the long term, Hooper said. Why? Because over time, all the big up and down swings that investors see in the market fade away. Look at any major clue for proof. Spoiler alert: they all go up.

If you have a long-term time horizon of at least 10 years, there’s no reason to even consider panicking during market downturns, Roth said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

