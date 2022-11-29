



China’s strict zero COVID policies will backfire in the short term and cause serious hardship for investors there, according to veteran fund manager Mark Mobius.

Rare public protests against COVID lockdowns swelled across China last week after a apartment fire in the capital of Xinjiang province, rmqi, killed 10 people, and workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou clashed with authorities over poor working conditions. But even as protests against China’s COVID policies rage across the country, Mobius warns government officials are unlikely to change their stance anytime soon. It is clear to me that Xi cannot tolerate any demonstrations, so there will be a very harsh crackdown on all protesters. More people will be arrested and they will likely go further in terms of population control in many areas, the emerging market specialist and founder of Mobius Capital Partners told Bloomberg. This is bad news for Chinese stocks, which have already been under pressure this year, with the Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index having fallen 25% and 15% respectively since the start of the year. If you have that kind of scenario, you have to consider that the market won’t do as well in the short term, Mobius said, arguing that Chinese indices could fall another 10%. Still, Mobius went on to say that people’s memories are very short and that at some point there will be a rally in Chinese stocks which look very cheap as investors search for value. You will see some recovery, he says. But for the moment, I think that hoping for a change of attitude on the part of the central government is not in the cards. Mobius isn’t the only investor to sound the alarm over China’s latest COVID protests. Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Wealth Management, said in a note on Monday that the protests and rising COVID cases in China represent a setback for the country. With a zero COVID policy easing still some time away, we see persistent near-term headwinds for China’s recovery, he wrote. And Citi strategists echoes Haefeles comments in his own note to start the week, saying the latest protests represent a confidence setback for investors in China. The road to reopening is likely to be noisy, with local infections likely to remain high through the winter months and until vaccination rates increase more significantly, they wrote. In addition to the latest COVID protests and shutdowns, Mobius warned, any investor in China must accept the growing risk of war. The problem I have is what if China decides to attack Taiwan? he said. Because if you have this kind of scenario, it will be like Russia, all investments in China will be lost.

