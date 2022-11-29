Business
Amazon Stock: Market Fears Provide Big Buying Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon Holders (NASDAQ: AMZN) have been through a lot of pain over the past year as the stock price crashed, it is now nearly halfway off its 52-week high of $180. However, now is the time to stay focused on the highs quality businesses like this that can be purchased at a bargain price.
Having owned stocks through two recessions, I can attest that I have bought high quality companies when tokens are seemingly down, as was the case with REITs such as Kimco Realty (KIM) and Simon Property Group (SPG ), which have more than tripled and doubled since their pandemic low.
I see parallels in downed and heavy tech stocks such as Amazon right now, and in this article I highlight why AMZN is a potentially attractive long-term buy at current levels.
A technology leader with a strong balance sheet
Amazon is an unparalleled leader in the consumer, business, and retail space. It is one of the few companies that has maintained its market dominance for years and continues to grow its market share by leveraging technology, data, and customer service.
Additionally, Amazon has ample cash and should continue to generate substantial free cash flow over the next few years. With a huge war chest built up, it can easily invest in new projects or acquisitions that will help increase its market share and profitability. That includes $58.7 billion in cash, versus $65.6 billion in long-term debt, which earned it an AA credit rating from S&P, just a notch below that of the US government. .
Operating Fundamentals
Amazon is experiencing impressive growth in the current economic environment, with revenue growing 15% year-over-year (19% in constant currency) to $127 billion, which is larger than the market capitalization of most companies of the S&P 500 (SPY). This was largely due to robust sales in North America, which increased 20% year-on-year to $79 billion.
Additionally, the company’s cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, continues to grow rapidly, and this should remain a key revenue driver for many years to come, even as competition from Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform intensifies. AWS posted 27% year-over-year revenue growth in the last quarter (28% excluding currency effects), signaling that demand for its services remains strong.
As shown below, AWS continues to dominate the cloud market, with a 34% market share at the end of the third quarter, far ahead of rivals Azure (MSFT) and Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL).
Core Risks and Cloud
Besides inflation, one of the stories that has dominated financial headlines this year is the strengthening US dollar, which has posed headwinds to currency translation for US multinationals. This is reflected in international segment sales down 5% year-on-year, but up 12% excluding exchange rate variations.
Moreover, despite a strong performance from AWS, its growth appears to be slowing, with high inflation and rising energy costs being headwinds. This has allowed management to see an increase in the number of AWS customers focused on cost control.
However, this presents an opportunity, as the breadth of AWS offerings allows it to move storage to cheaper tiers and shift workloads to Graviton3 processors, which deliver 40% better price performance than comparable x86 instances. Additionally, AWS aims to expand geographically into new markets, with the recent expansion into the Middle East and Asia-Pacific into Thailand.
Perspectives
I consider the long-term growth thesis to be intact, as currency effects should normalize over time. Moreover, AMZN’s wide range of services serves as a moat for the company, as it is able to attract a wide range of customers to its ecosystem, serving as a sustainable moat for the company. These attributes were highlighted by Morningstar in its recent analyst report:
The centuries-old drift towards e-commerce continues unabated, with the company continuing to gain market share despite its size. Prime ties Amazon’s e-commerce efforts together and provides a steady stream of high-margin recurring revenue from customers who shop more frequently at Amazon properties. In return, consumers benefit from one-day shipping on millions of items, exclusive video content and other services; the result is a powerful virtuous circle where customers and sellers attract each other.
Evaluation
Finally, I see value in AMZN at the current price of $93.41, which is nearly 50% below its 52-week high. Since AMZN is still in growth mode, a price versus operating cash flow method is more relevant in determining fair value.
AMZN is currently trading at a weighted price/OCF ratio of just 19.7, well below its normal P/OCF ratio of 26.9. I think a P/OCF ratio of at least 25x is warranted, given the moat-worthy business, recent growth, and analyst estimates for strong growth in the coming years, as noted. below.
Key takeaway for investors
Amazon is one of the highest quality investments available in the market today, and I think it’s an attractive buy at current levels. The long-term growth thesis remains intact as currency effects should normalize over time and AWS continues to dominate the cloud market. Additionally, the AMZN-worthy company, well below historical valuation, and analyst estimates for strong growth in the years to come make it a compelling buy at the current price for potentially rewarding long-term gains.
|
Sources
2/ https://seekingalpha.com/article/4560757-amazon-stock-market-fears-provide-big-buying-opportunity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
