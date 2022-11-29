The regional trend of the Argentinian stock market is up; NYSE closes lower

A round-up of Monday’s stock market results from across the region

Argentina leads in Latin America:

Argentinas (MERVAL) was the only Latin American index to close with gains on Monday, ending the day up 0.34%, with the biggest gains coming from shares of Aluar Aluminio (ALUA) and Banco BBVA Argentina SA (BBAR), which closed at 3.28. % and 3.18% higher, respectively.

The so-called soybean dollar was revived in Argentina on Monday, setting an exchange rate of 230 Argentine pesos to one US dollar for producers, a measure that will be in effect until the end of the year. At the same time, the government will seek to renew maturities for 261 billion pesos through debt offers, in a bid to secure additional financing.

The Perus Stock Exchange registers the most significant losses:

Peru’s S&P/BVL (SPBLPGPT) led the losses in Latin America, closing down 2.11%, while Colombia’s COLCAP fell 1.99%.

Shares of Aenza SAA (AENZAC1) fell 20% and those of Credicorp Capital Per SA (CRECAPC1) 3.84%, dragging the Peruvian index lower amid a tense political environment in the country, following the resignation of Prime Minister Anbal Torres and the arrival of Betsy. Chvez at the head of the cabinet.

Mexico’s S&P/BMV CPI (MEXBOL) closed down 1.14%, el lunes, after a lackluster performance in the services and communication materials sectors.

Betting on the Mexican peso on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has slowed, after four weeks of gains, as speculators reduced positions due to the appreciation of the local currency, although it remains at an all-time high level since March 2020.

Chiles IPSA (IPSA) and Brazils Ibovespa (IBOV) also closed lower, down 0.80% and 0.18% respectively.

On Wall Street:

US stocks sank on Monday as Federal Reserve officials stressed further rate hikes were ahead, as risk appetite was also hit by uncertainties surrounding China’s Covid restrictions and their impact on the economy. Mondial economy.

The S&P 500 pared its monthly gain as Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said markets may be underestimating the chances of higher rates, while his New York counterpart, John Williams noted that policy makers still had work to do to curb inflation. Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard said the series of supply shocks keep inflation risks high.

The Nasdaq Composite (CCMPDL) fell 1.58%, the S&P 500 1.54% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.45%.

Investors are now eagerly awaiting Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday, with many economists expecting the Fed to slow its pace of rate hikes next month – while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation will continue until ‘in 2023.

We expect Powell to push back more narrowly on market bets on early rate cuts that once again slipped a bit too far in 23, pointing out that a stronger labor market for longer suggests that rates will have to be higher for longer, wrote Krishna Guha, vice president of Evercore ISI.

As traders sought safety, the dollar rose alongside the Japanese yen. Investor anxiety also hit Bitcoin, with the crypto market digesting the bankruptcy of BlockFi Inc. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rebounded after a sell-off. Apple Inc. (AAPL) slipped as Bloomberg News reported that unrest in China will likely lead to a production shortfall of nearly 6 million iPhone Pro units this year.

China’s woes are complicating expectations for its path to reopening, with authorities deploying a heavy police presence in Beijing and Shanghai to deter a repeat of the weekend protests. The odds are rising of a disorderly exit from the Covid Zero policy, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. have warned.

This will keep economic activity subdued in the country and beyond, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. The civil unrest adds another layer of uncertainty to the economic situation there. This certainly hurts investor sentiment in the financial markets.

Just as the S&P 500 was trying to break above the mid-November highs, sentiment turned negative, threatening recent market momentum. The timing is most troublesome here, as the index approaches a crucial technical zone in the form of both the 2022 downtrend and the 200-day moving average. If the recent uptrend were to evaporate, short-term tactical bearish trades could trigger profit taking.

According to strategists at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, stock markets are set for a wild ride next year as they do not yet reflect the risk of a recession in the United States. Their calls are a warning after stocks rallied sharply in the past two months on bets that a spike in inflation will lead to an easing of hawkish central bank policies.

BlackRock Inc. Chief Investment Officer Rick Rieder sees a chance that rate volatility will decline and is a necessary, but perhaps not sufficient, condition for stabilizing risk asset markets.

Stagflation is the main risk for the global economy in 2023, according to investors who said hopes of a market recovery were premature after this year’s sharp selloff. Nearly half of the 388 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse survey said a scenario in which growth continues to slow while inflation remains high will dominate globally next year.

In the currency markets, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%, the euro fell 0.6% to $1.0336, the pound fell 1.2% to $1.1949 and the Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 138.93 to the dollar.

The key events of the day:

WTI crude oil for January delivery made a brief rally, rising in price 1.46% to $77.24 a barrel, while benchmark Brent for January settlement fell 1.39% at $82.47 a barrel.

Although the advance of Covid-19 in China continues to threaten demand for crude oil, OPEC+ delegates indicated that cutting production at their meeting next weekend could be a scenario, raising from the field to WTI. Meanwhile, European Union talks to set a cap on Russian oil exports remain stalled.

Cryptocurrencies also had a rocky start to the week. Crypto lender BlockFi has filed for bankruptcy in the US, amid the industry effects of FTX’s collapse.

As a result, bitcoin (XBT) fell more than 3% on the day as the value was just above $16,200, while ether (XET) was down 4%.

For the table debate:

Elon Musk said on Monday that Apple had cut ad spending on Twitter and even threatened to pull the app from its App Store, signaling a potential battle between the two companies.

Apple has all but stopped advertising on Twitter, Musk tweeted on Monday. Do they hate free speech in America?. He then posted again and included Apple CEO Tim Cooks’ Twitter account. What is happening here? he says in this tweet.

A few minutes later, he wrote that Apple might remove Twitter from its store and they weren’t telling them why.

Several companies have suspended their posts on the social network since Musks bought the social media company last month. Musk said that resulted in a significant drop in revenue. Since the purchase, Musk has cut thousands of jobs, raising fears that Twitter may not be able to tackle hate speech and misinformation.

Sebastien Osorio Idrragacontent producer at Bloomberg Lnea, and Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg News, contributed to this report.