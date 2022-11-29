US stock indexes fall as lockdown protests spread in China

(AP) – A broad decline on Wall Street left stocks lower on Monday as global financial markets reacted to protests in China calling on President Xi Jinping to step down amid growing anger over tough COVID-19 restrictions.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5%, recouping all of the benchmarks’ gains from last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 1.4%, while the Nasdaq composite slipped 1.6%.

The world’s second-largest economy has been stifled by a zero-COVID policy that includes lockdowns that continually threaten the global supply chain at a time when recession fears weigh on economies around the world. The recent protests there are the biggest show of public dissent against the ruling Communist Party in decades.

The unrest has fueled concerns on Wall Street that if Xi further cracks down on dissidents there or expands lockdowns, it could slow China’s economy, hurting oil prices and global economic growth, it said. Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Many people worry about the fallout and basically use it as an excuse to take recent profits, he said.

More than 90% of S&P 500 stocks closed in the red, with technology companies holding the largest weights in the broader market. Apple, which has seen iPhone production hit hard by lockdowns in China, fell 2.6%.

Banks and industrial stocks were also among the biggest drags on the market. JPMorgan fell 1.7% and Boeing 3.7%.

Several casino operators have gained ground as the Chinese gambling paradise of Macau has provisionally renewed its licenses. Las Vegas Sands rose 1.1% and Wynn Resorts gained 4.4%.

The fallout from the collapse of crypto exchange FTX continued. Cryptocurrency lender BlockFi is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global fell 4% and the price of Bitcoin fell 2.1%.

In total, the S&P 500 fell 62.18 points to 3,963.94. The Dow fell 497.57 points to 33,849.46. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 176.86 points to close at 11,049.50.

Small company stocks fell even more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 slipped 38.23 points, or 2.1%, to 1,830.96.

Markets in Asia and Europe fell. The 10-year Treasury yield remained stable at 3.69%.

Wall Street is coming off a shortened holiday week that was relatively light on business news and economic data. Investors have a busier week ahead as they continue to watch the highest inflation in decades and its impact on consumers, businesses and monetary policy.

Concern remains high about the Federal Reserve’s ability to control inflation in raise interest rates without going overboard and causing a recession. The central bank benchmark rate is currently between 3.75% and 4%, compared to a rate close to zero in March. He warned he may eventually have to raise rates to previously unanticipated levels to rein in high prices for everything from food to clothing.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday on the outlook for the US economy and labor market.

The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence index for November on Tuesday. This could shed more light on how consumers have weathered the high prices and how they plan to spend during the holiday shopping season and into 2023.

The government will release several labor market reports this week that could give Wall Street better insight into one of the economy’s strongest sectors. A job postings and labor turnover report for October will be released on Wednesday, followed by a weekly jobless claims report on Thursday. The highly watched monthly labor market report will be released on Friday.

