Global stock markets will crash next year, investment bank says

Inflation remains a persistent problem in Australia and around the world.

The price of petrol, gas, electricity and food continues to rise in many countries.

And while wage growth in Australia remains slow, it is higher in Britain and the United States.

For example, in Britain, annual wage growth for the “regular wage” was 5.2% from May to July, well above the latest Australian wage price index of 3.1% for the quarter. of September.

“Wage and price inflation in the United States and Europe is significantly higher today than at any time since the last major inflation. [period] four decades ago, thanks to robust aggregate demand, very tight labor markets, and supply-side shocks and stresses,” Deutsche Bank research notes.

Reducing inflation is a priority for central banks, but at what cost?

Central banks around the world, including the Reserve Bank of Australia, have pledged to bring inflation down to more sustainable levels.

“We read that the Federal Reserve and the ECB (European Central Bank) are absolutely committed to bringing inflation back to desired levels over the next few years,” Deutsche Bank said.

This, the international investment bank warns, will have a significant global economic cost.

“Although the costs of this operation may be lower than in the past for the reasons we outline, it will not be possible to do so without at least a moderate economic slowdown in the United States and Europe and a significant increase in unemployment. “, said the investment bank. Explain.

“Economic downturns along with the aggressive monetary tightening and geopolitical and commodity shocks that induce them will temporarily hurt financial and emerging markets.

“We see major equity markets plunge 25% from slightly above today’s levels when the US recession hits, but recover fully by the end of 2023, assuming the recession only lasts a few quarters.”

While there is an accepted term for a drop of 10% or more from the stock market peak to the bottom of the stock market, which is a “correction”, there is no term for a drop of more than 20%.

It is widely understood, however, as a “crash”.

Fear persists in financial markets

Market analyst and independent trader Henry Jennings says it’s clear there’s a degree of fear lingering in financial markets, despite a recent rally in global stock prices.

“It’s like standing on the tracks and looking at the lights of an oncoming train,” he says.

Stock markets around the world have benefited from what investors call a “bear market rally”.

This is when stocks rise higher for a brief period in a longer term downtrend.

Australia’s benchmark stock index (S&P/ASX200), for example, is now down less than 5% from its all-time high set in August last year, it was down 15% at one point. .

“No one can predict the future, but they look at P/E (price to earnings) ratios,” says Jennings.

The price-to-earnings ratio is used by analysts to determine if a listed company’s stock price is trading above what the company’s earnings suggest is fair value.

Price/earnings ratios provide a guide for analysts to determine if a company’s stock price is overvalued.

It is literally the price of shares relative to a company’s earnings.

A stock market can also have a P/E ratio.

Although P/E ratios generally don’t look excessively high at this point, Deutsche Bank believes earnings or corporate earnings will fall significantly next year, which will drive stock prices too high.

Author and professional investor Danielle Ecuyer says another stock market sell-off is possible, but whether that happens will depend on how aggressively central banks continue to raise interest rates.

“Equity markets have largely fallen in 2022 as valuations contract in response to rising interest rates,” she said.

“The next phase of potential equity selling will be driven by lower earnings as economic activity slows, in a lagged response to rate hikes.”

That is, the impact of rising mortgage costs and rising unemployment.

“The more earnings fall as the economy collapses, the more stock prices will fall,” says Ms. Ecuyer.

China is key to the performance of the global economy

“The determining factor in all of this will be China,” Jennings said.

The Chinese economy is the second largest in the world, after the United States.

“The global economy is hostage to what China is doing with COVID,” he explains.

“We should be doing relatively better because of Australia’s economic ties with China.”

As for Deutsche Bank’s forecast of a global stock market crash, Jennings says you can debate any sort of financial market forecast.

“It’s always nice to put a number on the market,” he says.

“We’re just guessing at the moment.

“We have seen this year that, well and truly, anything can happen.”