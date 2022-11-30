Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,277.41, up 56.92 points): Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 64 cents, or 3.06%, to $21.58 on 16.1 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,277.41, up 56.92 points): Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 64 cents, or 3.06%, to $21.58 on 16.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 77 cents, or 1.67%, to $45.43 on 14.7 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down $4.12, or 6.30%, to $61.26 on 8.4 million shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Down 14 cents, or 1.39%, to $9.91 on 7.2 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.20%, to $55.52 on 6.5 million shares. ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARX). Energy. Up 56 cents, or 2.98%, to $19.37 on 5.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Suncor Energy Inc. Suncor Energy Inc. has decided to keep its retail business from Petro-Canada, the company announced Tuesday, after a thorough review that included what it would mean to sell the business. The company said it would instead seek to improve its retail business, including developing strategic partnerships in non-fuel businesses such as quick service restaurants, convenience stores, loyalty partnerships and energetic transition. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Up 56 cents, or 0.42%, to $133.77. Royal Bank of Canada has signed an agreement to acquire HSBC Bank Canada for $13.5 billion in cash. RBC chief executive Dave McKay said the deal provides the opportunity to add a complementary customer base and customer base. HSBC Group chief executive Noel Quinn said the bank decided to sell the Canadian business after a thorough review concluded there was significant value in the sale. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Down $1.79, or 2.50%, at $69.67. Scotiabank reported net income of $2.09 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank said earnings were $1.63 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with $1.97 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totaled $7.63 billion, compared to $7.69 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. Provisions for credit losses totaled $529 million, up from $168 million in the same quarter a year ago. Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Up four cents, or 0.11%, to $36.72. Shaw Communications Inc. reported fourth-quarter earnings of $169 million or 34 cents per diluted share, down from earnings of $252 million or 50 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the three months ended Aug. 31 totaled $1.36 billion, compared to $1.38 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 29, 2022. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-6174277 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos