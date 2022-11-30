To print this article, all you need to do is be registered or log in to Mondaq.com.

This memorandum has been prepared to inform directors of companies of their obligations following the listing of bonds and other evidences of indebtedness on the International Stock Exchange (“WEAVING“), which is regulated by The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (the “Authority“) in accordance with Chapter 3 Continuous Obligations of the Qualified Investor Bond Market (“QIBM”), in accordance with the Listing Rules of the Authority (the “Registration rulesThe intent is to help administrators ensure they comply with all relevant requirements and avoid breaches that can result in undesirable consequences such as fines and suspensions.

This memorandum is intended as an overview of the subject and should be used as a starting point for a more detailed and complete discussion of matters depending on the particular circumstances or transactions contemplated. Customer memos on other registration topics are also available upon request.

Continuing obligations

The Listing Rules contain provisions setting out the ongoing obligations an issuer is required to observe once any of its securities have been admitted to listing. The Listing Rules also contain provisions regarding accountants’ reports and other financial information.

Once a listing has taken place, an issuer, assisted by its sponsor, must comply with the ongoing obligations specified in the Listing Rules. The ongoing obligations are intended to ensure that all market users have simultaneous access to the same information and to maintain an orderly market in listed securities.

Walkers Capital Markets Limited (“WCML“), in its capacity as listing sponsor, and the Authority, must be kept informed of the issuer’s operations so that we can at any time best advise ourselves on any appropriate conduct to be adopted by an issuer to demonstrate compliance with All notices, circulars and necessary reports filed will be published on the TISE website.

A summary of ongoing obligations is set out below.

General obligations (registration rule 3.1.5)

During the term of the listing, an issuer must make available to all bondholders and any potential bona fide assignee for inspection a document setting out the terms and conditions of the listed bond.

General Notices (Rule 3.2)

An issuer must as soon as reasonably possible notify the Authority (and, unless otherwise agreed with the Authority, publish an announcement on the TISE website):

any takeover, merger or purchase of the issuer; a change in the name of the issuer; failure to repay principal in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds, unless waived or otherwise approved; failure to settle the coupon in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds, unless waived or appropriately approved; a change in the final maturity date of the bonds; in respect of derivative obligations, any material change to the associated underlying asset/rate/index; Where with respect to convertible bonds where the conversion entity is not listed on a stock exchange, any inf

An issuer must as soon as reasonably possible notify the AMF:

any new issue of its listed bonds; Where any partial redemption of its listed bonds.

An issuer must, as soon as reasonably possible, notify the Authority of any cancellation and/or full redemption of listed bonds and submit a request to the Authority to delist such bonds.

A request to delist bonds in accordance with Listing Rule 3.2.3 which have been issued through a program may be made either directly by the program issuer or by the program issuer’s corporate services provider, or by the designated listing agent.

Lists of TISE Passport Programs (List Rule 3.3)

Any supplement filed with the applicable national competent authority must be filed with the Authority as soon as reasonably possible.

Director Information (Registration Rule 3.4)

An issuer must notify the Authority as soon as reasonably possible of all appointments and resignations of directors of the issuer and provide the full names, date of birth and nationality of all new appointments.

An Issuer must post an announcement on the Exchange’s website as soon as reasonably possible regarding:

the appointment of a new director, the full name of such new appointee and the effective date of such appointment; the resignation, dismissal or retirement of a director and the effective date of such resignation, dismissal or retirement; and . any material change in directors’ holdings of listed bonds of the issuer.

Newly appointed directors must provide WCML with a certified copy of a utility bill (not older than six months) as well as a certified copy of a director’s passport.

Trading on the stock exchange (listing rule 3.5)

An issuer who trades its own bonds listed on TISE must arrange to publish the bid, offer and average prices via MyTISE on the TISE website (by WCML).

Financial information (rule 3.6)

Registration Rule 3.6.1

An issuer must provide the Authority, on a confidential basis, with the annual financial information agreed with the Authority when:

the auditor issues a qualified opinion on this annual financial information; Where these financial accounts are no longer prepared on a going concern basis; Where the Authority requests a copy of this annual financial information in the context of any inquiry or ongoing inquiry

Registration Rule 3.6.2

Where an issuer is a sovereign, local authority or public international body, the issuer must as soon as reasonably possible either publish a one-off announcement in accordance with listing rule 3.6.3 or publish its annual financial information on the website of the Stock Exchange.

Registration Rule 3.6.3

An issuer may, where its financial information is publicly available, post a one-time announcement on the TISE website stating:

a link to where its financial information will be published; and the issuer’s filing deadline authorized by its national legislation.

Investor’s website (rule 3.7)

An issuer may post a one-time announcement on the TISE website stating:

a link to an investor relations website for the issuer or group of issuers; and that general information relating to the bond, the issuer or the group of issuers will be available via the investors’ website.

Sanctions, Legal and Regulatory Proceedings (Rating Rule 3.8)

An issuer must notify the AMF as soon as reasonably possible and provide the AMF with all relevant information, including any action it takes with respect to such events, if the issuer or any director of the issuer:

is subject to government sanction; Where faces formal legal or regulatory action for market abuse or other financial crimes, including but not limited to fraud, money laundering, tax evasion, bribery, corruption or embezzlement (for the avoidance of doubt, media speculation where no formal investigation has been opened will not trigger this obligation).

Posting announcements

All necessary announcements are published on the TISE website by WCML.

Notification calendar

At this time, there are no guidelines published by TISE regarding what “as soon as reasonably practicable” means for notification purposes. However, we generally suggest considering 10 business days as a reasonable time to provide the required notifications.

