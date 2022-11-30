Business
Live stock market news: November 29, 2022
U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday as Wall Street continued a slow start to the week as investors continued to watch China’s COVID policy and anticipate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells’ expected speech.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) was pretty much flat for the day.
The crisis came after the three stock market indices finished lower On Monday, as protests over China’s tough COVID policies had profound consequences in world markets. The S&P 500 fell more than 1%, the first time it has done so on a Monday after Thanksgiving since 2008, according to Bespoke Investment Group. The US dollar weakened against a basket of peers after days of gains as the yuan fell.
In oil markets on Tuesday, global benchmark Brent rose 2.6% to trade above $86 a barrel. WTI crude oil rose about 2% on Tuesday, closing just below $79 a barrel after hitting year lows early on Monday.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.755% from 3.701% on Monday.
Monday’s selloff accelerated following remarks from two Federal Reserve officials, who stressed that the central bank’s rate hike campaign would continue. New York Fed Chairman John Williams said on Monday there was still “more work to do” to reduce inflation.
“Stronger labor demand, stronger economic demand than I previously thought, and then somewhat higher underlying inflation, suggest a slightly higher trajectory for policy compared to September,” Williams told reporters Monday after an event hosted by the Economic Club of New York. .
At another event, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said “we have a long way to go to get restrictive.” Bullard also pointed out that the Fed’s target policy rates must rise at least within a range between 5.00% and 5.25% from the current level of 3.75% to 4.00% to be “sufficiently restrictive” to curb inflation.
All eyes are now on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells’ speech Wednesday at the Brookings Institution, the last speech before the Fed’s next rate-setting meeting in mid-December. However, “it’s unclear what more Powell could say that we haven’t heard from recent Fed speakers,” wrote Andrew Tyler, head of US Market Intelligence at JP Morgan. “While a Fed pivot is currently off the table, investors looking for a break are unlikely to find that support from Powell this week.”
Meanwhile, investors are also bracing for a busy week of economic data. Data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index on Tuesday showed U.S. home prices fell 1% in September from August, posting a third consecutive monthly decline. The slowdown comes as mortgage rates jumped to nearly 7% from lows of nearly 3% in just 10 months.
The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index, the latest indicator of the strength of the US economy, fell to 100.2 in November from a revised 102.2 in October, as economists polled by Bloomberg called for a drops to 100.
In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) fell more than 2% on Tuesday following unrest at the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou. The unrest in China has again raised fears of a shortfall of nearly 6 million iPhone Pros this year, Bloomberg reported.
Apple has also found itself on the wrong side of Elon Musk’s wrath, as the billionaire owner of Twitter is pick a fight with the tech giant. Musk targeted the company on its Twitter ad spend and raised the prospect of a bigger battle over Twitter’s availability on Apple’s App Store.
Meanwhile in the US, Apple is also facing headwinds heading into next year, according to Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang. says Yahoo Finance Live tuesday.
Also in the news of individual actions, the actions of United Parcel Service (UPS) increased by 2.8% while Biden Administration calls on Congress to act and pass legislation that would avert a railroad strike. UPS is the largest rail customer.
AMC Networks shares (AMCX) fell more than 5% on Tuesday as CEO Christina Spade left the company after less than three months in this position and the company announced that it would reduce its workforce by 20%.
Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Where android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-november-29-2022-130033575.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet the Forbes 30 Under 30 2023 in Art and Style
- Live stock market news: November 29, 2022
- Trump attacking special counsel can speak volumes
- Governor Hochul announces $46.5 million from Long Island Investment Fund to support three transformative regional projects
- Will Smith Oscars Reflects on Oscars Controversy on The Daily Show
- U.S. Supreme Court wrestles with Bidens immigration enforcement policy
- Corgi cutely brings every tennis ball he can find
- Google One VPN begins rolling out for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
- The Phantom of the Opera will delay the closing of Broadway after the after-sales peak
- See Christina Ricci in a Black Lace Dress and Underwear
- 2 beautiful women fighting for Imran Khan
- Indonesia: Cianjur Earthquake, DREF Application (MDRID025) – Indonesia