By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow closed on Tuesday after struggling for direction as an Apple-related stumble weighed on tech as Treasury yields continued to climb just a day before the Reserve Chairman’s speech Federal, Jerome Powell. The gain of 0.01%, or 3 points, the decline of 0.6% and the decline of 0.2%. Apple (NASDAQ:) closed down 2%, adding to its losses from a day earlier as investors continued to worry about the impact of a COVID-led hit on China’s iPhone production . TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo flagged significant downside risks to the Apple and iPhone supply chain, estimating a shortfall of between 15 and 20 million shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max due to labor protests at Zhengzhou iPhone factory. Microsoft (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:) were also in the red, under pressure from a continued rise in Treasury yields as data showed consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of growth economic, remained robust. It rose to 100.2 in November from 100.0 in September, beating economists’ forecast for a reading of 100.0. Confidence data suggests the Fed needs to continue advancing the hawkish policy guidance it has provided in recent months, Jefferies said in a note. Investors will look to Fed Chairman Jerome at Brookings’ Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy on Wednesday for further clues on monetary policy. Chinese tech stocks, however, were on the rise as Ali Baba (NYSE:), JD.com (NASDAQ:) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:) rallied amid speculation that recent social unrest in China could force Beijing to ease COVID-19 restrictions. Energy stocks rebounded from a rout a day earlier on hopes that OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will consider production cuts at an upcoming meeting next week. APA (NASDAQ:), Halliburton Company (NYSE:) and Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:) were among the biggest gainers in the sector with a rise of 3%. The railroad actions were backed by reports that President Joe Biden is urging Congress to help break the deadlock in talks between unions and rail operators to avert a strike before the December 9 deadline. . CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:) Corp. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:) and South Norfolk (NYSE:) rose more than 1%.

