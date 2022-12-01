How is the crypto market different from the stock market

Connect with us

The euphoria over cryptocurrency continues to fascinate investors. Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to be favorites among Indian crypto enthusiasts. Although complex, the crypto market is constantly evolving and is considered a mature industry with large investors pouring their money into it.

Some people often confuse the crypto market with the stock market. So let us try to understand a basic difference between the two. Centralized The stock market in India operates under centralized regulation. It is regulated by the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)

Cryptocurrencies are decentralized, which means that crypto operations and transactions are not controlled by any central bank.

The FTX saga has created an urgent need to regulate crypto companies to protect user funds. The President of the European Central Bank has spoken out in favor of crypto regulation, calling it an “absolute necessity”. As we move forward, the risk of contagion from the collapse of FTX appears to be within bounds and can be resolved over time,” said Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin. Fraud The regulator protects all participants, especially investors through special measures to protect them in case of stock markets, but cryptos are more prone to fraud.

In India, stock markets are well regulated, participants, companies, brokers, etc. must undergo rigorous monitoring and training and must comply at all times with SEBI, regulators’ requirements. The regulator protects all participants, in particular investors, through special measures to protect them. Price fluctuations are determined by demand and supply which further depends on the performance and outlook of the business. In the event of fraud or default, the interests of investors are paramount,” said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Clear

On the other hand, nations have struggled to regulate crypto markets. While some exchanges do a lot of self-regulation through voluntary bodies and a self-declared code of conduct. Yet this market is difficult to understand and difficult to regulate due to a poor understanding of the underlying basis of cryptocurrencies. There are hardly any reliable agencies or resources that investors can trust. Also, in the event of a crash, all the wealth can be wiped out, which doesn’t exactly happen on the stock exchange, because SEBI has a circuit breaker mechanism when trading is halted if the fluctuations go beyond predefined levels because there are real-time monitoring, added Archit Gupta Maturity Since exchanges have been operating for much longer, they are more developed than cryptocurrency exchanges.

Their operations are governed by regulations and municipal laws, and the exchanges also enjoy government support. Companies are also required to ensure shareholder transparency by publishing information on market activities, such as quarterly financial statements and minutes of general meetings,” said Manoj Kumar Dalmia, Founder and Director of Proficient Equities Private limited.

On the other hand, cryptocurrency exchanges are still new and actively developing. The majority of exchange operations currently take place outside regulatory and political arenas, despite efforts to strengthen exchange regulation in a bid to promote investor confidence, he added. Given their recent development, cryptocurrencies are traded in significantly smaller quantities and with far less variety than stocks, Dalmia said. Volatility Market volatility often leads to excessive caution. In reality, market volatility has both advantages and disadvantages.

Large trading volumes improve the stability of the stock market and decrease its sensitivity to the actions of “big fish” traders. But with its ties to organizations and governments around the world, the exchange is constantly affected by geopolitical developments, Dalmia said.

Volatility on bitcoin exchanges, on the other hand, is higher. The cryptocurrency market is subject to trading fluctuations as the market is new and experiences ups and downs. Cryptocurrencies, however, are largely immune to political influence as they keep themselves aloof from governments and other global institutions, Dalmai added. Profitability The main attraction of cryptocurrencies is these profits, but the possibility of price growth carries substantial risk.

Stocks have a long history of generating reliable investment returns. over the long term, Nifty50 has returned an average of around 10-11%. Although stocks have always been safe to hold for long periods of time, they can be volatile in the short term.

