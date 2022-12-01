Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,453.26, up 175.85 points):

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX: BB). Technology. Down three cents, or 0.46%, to $6.52 on 33.2 million shares. Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Industrialists. Up 20 cents, or 1.06%, to $19.06 on 27.7 million shares. Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR). Materials. Down one cent, or 2.56%, to 38 cents on 26.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down $1.20, or 2.64%, to $44.23 on 23.9 million shares. Bausch Health Companies Ltd. (TSX: BHC). Health care. Up 17 cents, or 1.84%, to $9.43 on 18.5 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down $1.66, or 2.71%, to $59.60 on 13.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSX: GCG). Up $9.53, or 33.47%, to $38.00. Desjardins Group has signed an agreement to acquire the life insurance, mutual fund and investment distribution networks of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. for $750 million. Desjardins Group CEO Guy Cormier said the transaction positions it as a leading independent life insurance distributor in Canada and strengthens its distribution of investment products to individuals. Under the terms of the agreement, Desjardins will acquire IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc., mutual fund broker Worldsource Financial Management Inc. and full-service securities broker Worldsource Securities Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Up 20 cents, or 4.29%, to $4.86. Canopy Growth Corp. said it would split its Canadian cannabis operations into a stand-alone business unit and lay off 55 employees. Brenna Eller, vice president of communications from Smiths Falls, Ont., said the move was aimed at helping the company achieve profitability. BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO). Up $3.55, or 3.66%, at $100.66. BRP Inc. said its third-quarter earnings and revenue were up from a year ago and raised its full-year guidance. The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker said it earned $141.6 million or $1.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $127.7 million or $1.53 per share. diluted in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter totaled $2.71 billion, up from $1.59 billion a year earlier.

National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA). Down $2.49, or 2.53%, at $95.93. National Bank of Canada increased its dividend after announcing that its fourth quarter profit fell 4% from a year ago. The Montreal-based bank said Wednesday it would increase its quarterly payout to shareholders by five cents to 97 cents per share. The payout increase came as National Bank said it earned $738 million or $2.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $769 million or $2.17. per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totaled $2.33 billion, up from $2.21 billion a year earlier. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Up one cent, or 0.01%, to $133.78. Royal Bank of Canada increased its dividend after reporting a profit of $3.88 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank announced Wednesday that it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, an increase of four cents. The higher payout to shareholders came as RBC earnings were $2.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with $2.68 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of last year. when he had more shares outstanding. Revenue totaled $12.57 billion, up from $12.38 billion a year earlier. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on November 30, 2022.

