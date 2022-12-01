London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Russell Announces Indices For Crypto



Image: Shutterstock According to a press release posted on its website on November 29, the creator of the London Stock Exchange’s benchmark FTSE100 stock index, FTSE Russell, has released a series of indices in cooperation with Digital Asset Research, whose constituents are digital assets. list of crypto indices published by companies in other countries such as the United States and Germany, including the S&P Cryptocurrency Index Series, the Nasdaq Crypto Index and the CMC Crypto 200 Index Series from Soloactive, FTSE Digital Asset Index is the first published by a UK-based companyThe series includes performance data in a factsheet for each index for the first three quarters of this year, but the specific constituent parts of each index have not been made public. FTSE plans to roll out the crypto index in December this year and has announced that it will cover 43 digital assets. While there were very few until 2021 when it came to crypto, indices have been used to track particular areas of the stock market throughout its history. A total of eight indices are part of this new series, including four indices that combine coins of more than one market cap size, as well as one for micro cap coins, small cap coins and small cap coins. mid cap. , and large cap coins. The new indices are based on the standard set of 21 criteria for determining which institutions can be trusted to provide accurate price data, according to the FTSE Russell website. Once decided by monitoring data from hundreds of exchanges, price data from these institutions will be used to determine which coin goes into which index and to determine the net performance of the index. Arne Staal, CEO of FTSE Russell, argued in a press release that the new FTSE Global Digital Asset Index series will bring transparency to the crypto market. He said: “FTSE Russell has taken a measured approach to this frontier investment space and has built a rigorous and transparent framework, underpinned by strong governance and comprehensive data to meet the needs of investors, both where they currently find themselves and as they prepare for change in this market.”Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Check out our festive offers of up to Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift Card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to find out more. -->

