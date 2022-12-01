Stock market crash? This time it’s (slightly) different





You don’t have to look far to find predictions of an upcoming stock market crash. Almost all analysts believe that the current rally will run out of steam. Since hitting a low of 3,577 on October 12, down 25% since January 1, the S&P 500 index has rebounded 12% to just over 4,000. The FTSE 100 index has rebounded 11%. It’s barely down this year, but still 4% below its May 2018 peak. The yield on ten-year US Treasury bonds fell from 4.3% to 3.7% (reflecting a rebound in bond prices); the yield on ten-year gilts fell from 4.5% to 3%. Still, many experts are pessimistic, saying the bear market is not over yet. Is a stock market crash imminent? Charles Gave de Gavekal says US inflation has yet to peak. Every significant spike in the US inflation rate has occurred during a recession or just after, he writes.

The real (inflation-adjusted) ten-year Treasury yield is deeply negative, and it has almost never been profitable to buy the US stock market when real yields were negative. Additionally, bull markets occur when energy is cheap and becomes cheaper. Gavekals Anatole Kaletsky advises investors to take advantage of the rally while it lasts… [it] will end in a costly reversal. Bringing US inflation down to near the 2% target, he said, will require a severe and prolonged recession, caused by interest rates rising much larger than markets expect. The alternative, of an inflation rate of 4% to 5% as the new normal, would mean bond yields of 5% to 6% and so he is confident that the bear market in bonds and equities still has a long way to go. to browse. Sebastian Lyon, the manager of the $1.8 billion Personal Assets Trust, says this bear market has room. Stock market declines have been driven by valuations and we have yet to see the drop in earnings that would result from a very likely recession. It cut equity exposure to 28%, the lowest since 2008. Gerard Minack of Minack Advisors, meanwhile, believes that the long-term trend in bond yields, which has been down for 40 years, is now up and that equity markets will continue to move, as they have this year, in the same direction as the bond markets. (in other words, a stock market crash is likely). He expects a recession in which corporate profits will fall next year. It’s not priced in: there’s no sign in the day-to-day price action that the earnings disappointments are in the price. Stocks don’t normally bottom until the downgrade cycle is mostly over.

Other bears are waiting for a capitulation phase in which investors exit the market in a panic, valuations reach very low levels and vulture investors, like them, can make good deals. The most predicted recession in history Why could these pessimists be wrong? Minack admits this is the most predictable recession in history, which means companies have had enough notice to take action to protect their profits, as many have done. This may explain why analysts have been slow to downgrade earnings forecasts. Going against the current, this slowdown could only lead to slight deterioration. Moreover, with lower energy prices (except in the UK), economic forecasts are becoming less pessimistic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts global growth of 2.7% next year, including 1% in the United States, 0.5% in the euro zone and 4.9% in Asia. With inflation falling, interest rates likely to peak soon, and the dollar falling, Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research predicts only a mild recession in 2023, if any. There is no future earnings recession, he says. In a soft landing, earnings could continue to be depressed, but revenues should hold up. In 2008/2009, investors thought the financial system was going to collapse. In 2011, the euro was on the verge of collapse. Now we are likely to face a mild recession as interest rates are raised to keep inflation under control. Corporate earnings will be depressed, but rebound in the subsequent recovery. So why should investors dump stocks, causing a stock market crash, only to see them bounce back once vulture investors pile in? Remaining seated and avoiding turbulence is a better strategy. A stock market crash, but this time it’s different The problem is that bears rely too much on precedent and they think they are smarter than other investors. But, as Mark Twain observed, history does not repeat itself, it rhymes. This time, rather than a final stock market crash followed by a strong rally, we may have seen the bear market run out of steam only to be followed by a vapid rally. And that’s the catch. Interest rates will peak soon, but are unlikely to start falling for some time thereafter. Inflation will persist (it still does) and corporate earnings growth will be subdued with few upside surprises. US stocks are not cheap enough to perform well without good news, and that will hold back other markets. Perhaps the recent sharp declines in bond yields, oil prices and those of other commodities herald a deterioration in the economic outlook. But if so, inflation should come down faster and monetary easing should be brought forward. Corporate earnings would be weaker in the near term, but equities should trade at higher multiples, anticipating a rebound in profits. Gilts are expensive again, but 2023 should still see decent stock returns, although investors will need to be patient and choose wisely. Legendary investor John Templeton may have been right to say that this time his different is the four most expensive words in the English language, but this time it’s the same thing that may be just as expensive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://moneyweek.com/investments/stockmarkets/605555/stock-market-crash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos