UK Stock Exchange opening hours: When will the stock market close for Christmas?





Stock market opening hours vary around the world. Most are open the full working week, but that doesn’t always mean Monday through Friday. For example, the Saudi Stock Exchange is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Stock market opening hours also vary from region to region depending on public holidays, from Christmas to Thanksgiving, Emperors Birthday in Japan, Guru Nanak Jayanti in India and Carnival in Brazil, each country of the world has its own traditions. In the United Kingdom and the United States, during the Christmas period, the trading hours of the stock markets can change considerably. So, with the season approaching, when will the London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange open this year? When is the London Stock Exchange open? The London Stock Exchange is generally open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a small break between 12:00 p.m. and 12:02 p.m. With a total trading window of 8 hours 28 minutes, the exchange has some of the longest trading hours in the world.

By comparison, the New York trading session lasts only 6:30 hours. The London Stock Exchange is closed at weekends and some traders in the major city may place trades outside standard stock market opening hours. The exchange conducts what are known as extended hours, or after-hours trading, which occurs from 5:05 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. when the market is closed. What are the stock market opening hours in the United States? Unlike London, the US market is so large that there are several exchanges. The NYSE and Nasdaq are the two largest US stock exchanges and they open between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. with no lunch break. After-hours trading also takes place on US exchanges. The after-hours trading session can run until 8:00 p.m. and start as early as 7:00 a.m. Additionally, extended hours trading is more widely available in the US and is offered by most online brokers. However, trading outside normal stock market opening hours can be dangerous. As the number of trades is only a fraction of the number during regular trading hours, stock prices can be unpredictable. When will the London Stock Exchange close for Christmas? The London Stock Exchange will be open for half a day on Friday December 23 and will close at 12:30 p.m. It will be closed on Monday 26th December for Boxing Day and it will also close on Tuesday 27th December as it is the substitute for Christmas holidays. On Friday December 30, the London Stock Exchange will be open for half a day and will close at 12:30 p.m. Finally, it will close again on Monday January 2 for the replacement of the New Year holidays. After the Christmas season, it will remain open until early April when it observes the public holidays of the year. What are the NYSE trading hours during the holidays? The New York Stock Exchange will close for Christmas Day on Monday, December 26. It will also close on Monday January 2 for the New Year holidays. The Nasdaq market will close to observe Christmas Day on Monday, December 26, and it will also be closed for the New Year holiday on January 2. Exchange hours will remain the same otherwise.

