Business
5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, December 1
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, speaks at the Brookings Institution in Washington, DC, Wednesday, November 29, 2022.
Valerie Plesch | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. The Fed relaxes
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could begin as early as this month, signaling that the central bank will soon ease its aggressive inflation-fighting measures. Powell, speaking at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday, said the Fed would continue to implement tight monetary policy for some time after four successive increases of 0.75 percentage points, but had seen up to present “promising developments”. “It makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down,” he said.
2. Markets watch for inflation signals
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, November 30, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Equities seek to build on a market rebound after a strong rally on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 each snapped three-day losing streaks after Fed Chairman Powell spoke of a slowdown in rate hikes. The Dow gained over 700 points during the session. But Thursday brings new data on personal income and spending, and on Friday a much-anticipated jobs report will be released.
3. Rail deal on track
Freight cars sit in a rail yard on November 22, 2022 in Wilmington, California.
mario tama | Getty Images
The House on Wednesday approved an interim labor agreement between the railroads and their workers’ unions in a bid to avert a widespread and costly strike. In a 290-137 vote, the House approved new contracts for railroad workers that include 24% wage increases over five years as well as payouts averaging $11,000 and a paid day off additional. In a separate vote, the House also passed a resolution to add seven days of paid sick leave to contracts. Both measures now face a vote in the Senate in a tight deadline with no agreement, the effects of a possible strike could be felt as early as this weekend.
4. SBF says “sorry”
Andrew Ross Sorkin speaks with FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Jazz At Lincoln Center Call Room on November 30, 2022 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
The former CEO of cryptocurrency firm FTX apologized for the missteps during a chat with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ DealBook conference on Wednesday. Sam Bankman-Fried said from the Bahamas that he “never tried to defraud anyone” and was “shocked by what happened this month”. FTX filed for bankruptcy in November amid liquidity problems, a frenzy of user withdrawals and a failed takeover by rival Binance.
5. Ukraine on the offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Kherson, Ukraine on November 14, 2022.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Reuters
Ukraine is preparing a “countermeasure” to Russia’s offensive operations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday evening, without specifying what it might look like. In recent months, Ukraine has recovered parts of the country that had been seized by Russian forces. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and preparing a countermeasure, a countermeasure even more powerful than it was,” Zelenskyy said.
CNBC’s Jeff Cox, Samantha Subin, Rohan Goswami, Mackenzie Sigalos, Christina Wilkie and Lori Ann LaRocco contributed to this report.
