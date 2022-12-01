Dow Enters Bull Market as Powell Talks Slower Rises Ahead By Investing.com







By Yasin Ebrahim Investing.com — The Dow Jones closed in bullish territory after racking up gains on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powells signaled that rate hikes could slow as early as next month, unleashing a sea of ​​green in the US. big tech as Treasury yields plummeted. Rising 2.2%, to re-enter bullish territory after paring its gains from its Sept. 30 low of 20%. The gained 3% and the increased by 4.4% “The moderation in the pace of rate hikes could come as early as the December meeting,” Powell said in a speech Wednesday at the Brookings Institution event in Washington. Powell acknowledged that rates were approaching “the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down, but also added that rates were still far from the highest levels. Data on Wednesday showing economic growth in the third quarter was stronger than expected and demand for labor remains robust, told Wall Street that the Fed is likely to hold higher rates for longer. “If the labor market doesn’t start to turn around, Powell will have to keep his foot on the brakes longer than he otherwise would have,” Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at PennMutual Asset Management, said in an interview. with Investing. .com’s Yasin Ebrahim on Wednesday. “This dynamic [a tight labor market] it doesn’t look like it’s going to unfold too quickly,” Mark says, pointing to Wednesday’s data showing more than expected. Treasury yields fell sharply on the remarks as investors priced in the prospect of less hawkish Fed hikes, helping rate-sensitive tech stocks shine. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:) led the gains, up more than 7%, followed by Google (NASDAQ:) and Apple (NASDAQ:), up more than 6% and 5% respectively. On the earnings front, Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ:) fell 15% on reporting slower revenue growth, but said that beat Wall Street estimates. Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:) rose 17%, meanwhile, as the finance and human resources software provider reported that the third quarter beat estimates for both top and bottom numbers despite a challenging macro backdrop. In the news of transactions, State Street (NYSE:) said it had mutually walked away from a deal to acquire Brown Brothers’ investor services business Harriman & Co., citing regulatory hurdles.

