Stock market today: Markets start December looking for direction





Stocks kicked off the final trading month of 2022 in temperamental fashion as traders and investors digested a series of economic reports and Wednesday’s comments from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell. (opens in a new tab). A reading on US manufacturing activity contracted for the first time since the peak of the pandemic, raising the specter of recession (opens in a new tab) in 2023. Apple (AAPL (opens in a new tab)) the stock continued to face the potential impact on iPhone production (opens in a new tab) COVID-19 lockdowns and civil unrest in China. Meanwhile, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation (opens in a new tab) showed that the prices of basic goods and services continued to moderate. Perhaps the most important macro news on Thursday came from the Institute for Supply Management. Its factory activity gauge slipped to 49 in November from 50.2 the previous month. Readings below 50 indicate a contraction. The gauge has now fallen in five of the past six months, but it was the first time that factory activity has actually fallen since May 2020. To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. Elsewhere, the price index for core personal consumption expenditures (the one the Fed pays most attention to) rose 0.2% in October. That was slightly below the average economist estimate. The index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 5% year-on-year. Personal income for October jumped 0.7%, easily beating the estimated 0.4% growth forecast. Personal spending rose 0.8%, in line with forecasts. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Finally, market participants continued to address the implications of Speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Brookings Institution (opens in a new tab). Although the central bank is now expected to raise interest rates by just 0.5% at its meeting in mid-December, Powell remained hawkish about where rates (opens in a new tab) will eventually culminate. All of these mixed signals led to a mixed close for the major indices in a seesaw session on Thursday. The blue chips Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to close at 34,395, while the wider S&P500 was essentially unchanged (or lower than 0.1%) at 4,076. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Compoundhowever, gained more than 0.1% to 11,482. The essential The bear market (opens in a new tab) rages, but the best blue chip stocks (opens in a new tab) never goes out of style. Indeed, the Dow – that elite stronghold of just 30 blue chips – is now down just 3.4% year-to-date on a total return (price plus dividend) basis. No wonder a number of Dow stocks are on the list of best stocks to buy for a bear market (opens in a new tab). Another subset of the Dow, the best Dow dividend stocks (opens in a new tab)hits the broader market in 2022. Compare that to last year, when high-flying growth stocks (opens in a new tab) were all the rage. A number of these names – including caravan (CVNA (opens in a new tab)) and Rivian (RIVN (opens in a new tab)) – came crashing down on earth, and now a famous technological bear says old market darling altassian (CREW (opens in a new tab)) could even reach $0.

