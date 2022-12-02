Stock market today: Stocks end mixed amid soft PCE inflation data after Powell-triggered rally





Updated 4:15 PM EST Socks ended mixed on Thursday after one of Wall Street’s strongest rallies in two months as investors turned to a key inflation reading that could add weight to a long-awaited clarification on bulls. rate quote from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell ignited markets yesterday during a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington, where he said the central bank could consider lower rate hikes, likely as early as December, as it monitors the impact of its struggle against inflation throughout the economy. “Monetary policy affects the economy and inflation with uncertain lags, and the full effects of our rapid tightening so far have yet to be felt,” Powell said. “So it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate hikes as we approach the level of moderation that will be sufficient to bring inflation down. The remarks, along with his suggestion that the Fed could execute a so-called ‘soft landing’ for the economy, which includes slowing inflation while avoiding recession, sparked a sharp turnaround in stocks yesterday, the S&P 500 rising 3.09% to close above. its 200-day moving average – a key performance measure for technical analysts – for the first time since early April. His comments were bolstered by a weaker-than-expected reading in the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index, for the month of October. The core PCE price index for September rose 5% from a year ago, down from the 5.1% pace recorded in September and essentially matching the consensus forecast of 5%. The benchmark index rose 0.2% on the month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported, a sharp drop from September that entered analysts’ forecasts. Traders are now redefining assumptions for the Fed’s next policy meeting, which ends Dec. 14, and are now pricing in a 77% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike, a rise that would lift the funds rate feds at a range of between 4.25% and 4.5%. The U.S. dollar index extended its retreat in overnight trading, falling another 1.16% to 104.72 on Thursday night, the lowest since early August, while benchmark 10-year bonds retreated at 3.505%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 195 points, or 0.6%, at 34,395, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%. In terms of individual actions, Salesforce (RCMP) – Get a free report fell 8.1% after saying co-CEO Bret Taylor would leave the enterprise software group, clouding a stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. General dollar (CEO) – Get a free report shares also fell sharply, ending down 7.5%, after the discount-focused retailer posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings, while trimming its full-year outlook, retail costs. transportation and supply chain disruptions that have reduced profit margins. On the other hand, Five Below (FIVE) – Get a free report Shares jumped 16.6% after posting stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and noting that sales continued to accelerate in the final weeks of the period. Overnight in Asia, reports of planned changes to China’s Covid policies, including a stipend for home quarantine and a reduction in mass testing, have revived hopes for a wider reopening over the course of the new year and increased inventories in Shanghai and elsewhere. The MSCI regional index ex-Japan rose 1.4% at the close of trading, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 ended up 0.76% in Frankfurt in a rally following the close of trading. last night on Wall Street. London’s FTSE 100 closed 0.2% lower in London as the pound hit 1.2249 against the declining greenback.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestreet.com/markets/stock-market-today-stocks-extend-gains-on-soft-pce-inflation-data The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos