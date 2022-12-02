Blackpearl celebrates listing







Photo: NZx The beaming chief executive of Blackpearl Group, Nick Lissette, reflected on the future after ringing the bell and enduring the confetti cannon to celebrate the IPO of the company he founded. It was one of the few listings on the NZX this year, opting for compliance or direct listing, meaning it raised no capital either through the sale of new shares or major shareholders selling their own holdings. . Lissette said Blackpearl, a messaging and marketing company, is preparing for the future when it will need capital to fund its planned acquisition of relevant technology companies to drive its growth. “It’s growth for us, we’re now a publicly traded company and being a public entity is an amazing way to do that if you’re acquiring businesses and that’s what we’re going to do.” He expected there would be targets to acquire as more tech companies found that the supply of money they relied on for growth had dried up. “It opens up a whole new world for us, there will be opportunities and problems, there will be tough games and there will be great games.” The first few hours of trading were a little disappointing, with the listing price of $1.25 falling to close at $1.08 on the turnover of just over 15,700 shares. Lissette said he expected the price to swing as investors took a while to get used to him being on the NZX. The main shareholder and chairman is American investor Tim Crown, who has a track record of finding and building technology companies. He told the ratings function that New Zealand could become an incubator for tech companies. NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said Blackpearl’s listing would give it credibility as it needed to meet compliance requirements. He said that although Blackpearl was one of the few listings this year, there were others in the works, which were dampened by economic uncertainty and market turmoil.

