5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday December 2
A GE AC4400CW diesel-electric locomotive in Union Pacific livery, is seen ahead of a possible strike if there is no agreement with the railway unions, as a Metrolink commuter train (right) arrives at the Union Station in Los Angeles, California on September 15, 2022.
Bing Guan | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Senate approves rail deal
The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to enforce a railroad labor agreement, sending the bill to President Joe Biden to sign before a strike deadline. The agreement grants railway workers wage increases, one-time payments and an extra day of paid leave. But that won’t guarantee workers paid sick leave top of the minds of unions after the Senate voted against a separate House-approved resolution to include seven days of paid sick leave in the deal. Biden had called for quick approval of the deal to avoid the economic impacts of a railroad strike.
2. Employment report
A worker wraps a beef sandwich at a Portillo’s restaurant in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.
Christophe Dilts | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Friday morning’s monthly jobs report showed a still-warm economy, sidestepping expectations of a slowdown. The United States added 263,000 jobs in November. Dow Jones estimates predicted job gains of 200,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained stable at 3.7%. The report, which is closely watched each month, is particularly targeted this time around as the Federal Reserve seeks to ease inflation-fighting rate hikes.
3. Condensed market data
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, December 1, 2022.
Source: NYSE
Stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday amid mixed economic data: A core personal consumption expenditures report came in slightly better than expected, but the ISM manufacturing index posted a bigger drop than expected. “Taken together, these two data may suggest a soft landing for the US economy as long as growth doesn’t slip much further,” Goldman Sachs’ Chris Hussey said in a note. The Dow Jones lost nearly 195 points on Thursday and the S&P 500 fell 0.09%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained slightly. Follow live market updates here.
4. SCOTUS goes into debt
Student borrowers call on President Biden to cancel student debt during a protest outside the White House.
Getty Images | Paul Morigi
The Supreme Court has said it will hear arguments in a case against Biden’s plan to forgive some student debt, rekindling hope for millions of borrowers. A federal appeals court last month issued an injunction on the plan that would erase up to $20,000 in student debt for many in response to a challenge by six Republican-led states. Oral arguments are scheduled for February, and the plan will remain on hold in the meantime.
5. Putin open to talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with mothers of Russian military personnel involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, ahead of Mother’s Day at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 25 2022.
Alexander Shcherbak | sputnik | Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin is open to holding talks on a possible resolution to the war in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would be ready to meet Putin if he was ready to end the war, but he did not assure that it would happen soon. “I am ready to speak with Mr. Putin if in fact there is any interest in him deciding that he is looking for a way to end the war. He has not done so yet,” Biden said .
CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco, Dan Mangan, Patti Domm, Emma Kinery and Tanaya Macheel contributed to this report.
