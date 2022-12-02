Stock market today: Stocks tumble as jobs data shows rising wages





Updated 10:17 a.m. EST U.S. stock futures fell on Friday, while Treasury bond yields rose sharply as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected November jobs report that would reignite inflation concerns in the largest economy in the world. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 new jobs were created last month, well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of 200,000, with hourly wages up 0.6% on the month and 5. 1% over the year. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the labor market “holds the key to understanding inflation”, citing data suggesting that as many as 10.3 million job vacancies remain unfilled at the end of the day. end of October. “The labor market is hot, hot, hot, which is increasing the pressure on the Fed to keep raising key rates,” said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management in London. “It will not have gone unnoticed by Fed officials that average hourly earnings have steadily strengthened over the past three months, beating all expectations, and the absolute misdirection of what they are hoping for.” US stocks extended their earlier declines after the data was released, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 211 points at the start of trading while the S&P 500 was down 28 points from last night’s close. . The tech-focused Nasdaq lost 92 points. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose about 6 basis points to 3.587%, while 2-years jumped to 4.351%. CME Group’s FedWatch suggests a 74% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike later this month in Washington, up from 77% before the data was released. Curiously, slowing inflation, weakening manufacturing activity and moderating private sector hiring were all in evidence this week as investors sifted through a series of readings on the health of the economy. US and the impact of Federal Reserve rate hikes on underlying demand. Powell’s suggestion that smaller rate hikes are likely to form the basis of the central bank’s inflation fight going forward provided decent risk sentiment, but questions about the fate of China’s Covid policy , the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the chances of a short-term recession continue to test the market’s bullish thesis. That said, the S&P 500 is up nearly 14% from its mid-October lows, a move that effectively halved the benchmark’s year-to-date decline, investors betting that the Fed will be able to stage a so-called soft landing. for the US economy. “While Friday’s jobs report is a lagging indicator, the data is still important in confirming the future direction of monetary policy,” said Robert Schein, chief investment officer at Blanke Schein Wealth Management in Palm Desert, in California. “The Fed needs hard, empirical evidence to justify its policy decisions, and hard jobs data is one metric it can cite as justification.” “With two consecutive quarters of negative GDP already recorded for 2022, the United States has already reached the technical definition of a recession,” he added. “As the U.S. economy weakens, corporate earnings plummet, and the yield curve remains stubbornly inverted, it’s hard to argue that we’re not in a recession. The economic data we see today are consistent with recessionary environments.” Overnight in Asia, stocks ended the week slightly lower amid renewed speculation that China is considering changing some of its stricter Covid rules, a move that could pave the way for a wider reopening of the second largest economy in the world later next year. The regional MSCI ex-Japan index fell 0.57% as markets approached the close while Europe’s Stoxx 600 slid 0.69% at midday in Frankfurt, but the benchmark is still on pace for its seventh consecutive weekly gain.

