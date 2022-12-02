Cooley layoffs highlight risks in Big Law hiring cycle

The new round of layoffs at Cooley LLP is the inevitable result of a hiring system in which some big law firms binge on partners during surging demand and quickly cut bait when work slows.

Some companies simply have too many juniors, said Jennifer Henderson, legal recruiter for Major Lindsey & Africa.

Silicon Valley-based Cooley announced on Wednesday that it has laid off 150 lawyers and corporate employees at its US offices. Joseph Conroy, the firm’s chairman, called the move a painful but necessary step to reduce the ranks of partners who swelled as demand soared last year.

It’s not the first time the tech-focused company, whose earnings per partner topped $4 million last year, has had to make drastic cuts to fix overhiring. Cooley cut its lawyer workforce by more than 10% in 2001 after the dot-com bubble burst and made layoffs amid the Great Recession less than a decade later.

It remains to be seen how many other law firms will follow.

Kirkland & Ellis, the giant which also hired aggressively last year, and Gunderson Dettmer, which resembles Cooley in focusing on emerging tech companies, have already made stealth layoffs which the companies describe as based on the performance. Cooley made similar cuts earlier this year, ahead of the latest round of layoffs.

Legal industry experts attribute the cuts to overhiring during the boom period, which left some companies with a swollen bench when demand for business deals and other lucrative work began to stagnate earlier this year .

The cuts were inevitable and almost expected given the market downturn, said Katherine Loanzon, managing director of New York-based Kinney Recruiting. The writing was on the wall, she said.

Money goes through the door

Cooley, with her stable of big tech clients like Twitter, Inc., Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, and Apple, Inc., is best known for her work on emerging companies. Business has boomed during the pandemic, thanks to the SPAC craze and record-breaking IPOs.

By the end of 2020, lawyers were billing record hours while largely working from home and navigating the chaos of the pandemic. They kept getting busier, until earlier this year when demand got out of hand.

M&A deals fell nearly 29% in the first three quarters, while IPOs fell 90% in the same period, according to Bloomberg data.

I think everyone hired for what the market was, and we didn’t expect the market to slow down as quickly as it has, said Stephanie Biderman, New York-based partner at the Major legal recruiter, Lindsey & Africa.

Cooley is no stranger to mass layoffs in the face of changing economic circumstances.

The firm laid off 85 associates and 50 paralegals when the bottom of the dotcom bubble fell in 2001.

”In response to what was in retrospect a huge spike in demand for our services in 1999 and 2000, we hired and built capacity, Stephen Neal, then President of Cooley. Told the New York Times in 2001. ‘When the downturn hit, it left us with too many lawyers,’ he said.

Conroy issued a similar note in his Wednesday email explaining the new cuts. He said the company hired to meet unprecedented demand and to help ease unsustainable workloads in 2020 and 2021.

Cooley was one of the top hiring companies during the hiring spree, attracting more than 300 associates since July 2020, according to data compiled by Leopard Solutions. The firm also lost nearly 180 associates during the same period, according to Leopard.

Avoiding layoffs would have meant hiring fewer partners, Henderson said, but also likely losing attorneys already at the firm to burnout.

Companies facing whirlwind demand have also added associates to help retain partners by providing appropriate support.

That’s money going out the door, California-based Henderson said of potential partner departures.

No trophy for transparency

Hiring decisions can haunt a law firm for decades.

Fourteen years later, Henderson said she still gets questions from potential candidates about their vulnerability at firms that laid off lawyers en masse during the Great Recession.

They are associates who were in high school at the time, Henderson said. It’s a very long message that has lasted in the market.

Some associates of rival firms received good news this week in the form of annual bonus announcements. Combined with recent layoff news, it paints a mixed picture for junior lawyers at big firms.

Many companies are kind of waiting and hoping that some of the overcapacity they might have right now might just be a short-term decline, Biderman said.

Industry watchers have credited Conroy with tackling the layoffs head-on, even though they saw it coming from a mile away.

It took a lot of courage for Conroy to be transparent and upfront about why, Loanzon said. I don’t think that’s going to give lawyers much comfort.