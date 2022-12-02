The path to S&P 500 gains in 2023 will be bumpy





BMO Capital Markets predicts a modest gain for the S&P 500 in 2023, but investors are likely to walk a rocky road to get there.

The market’s groundwork is a “continuous tug of war between Fed messaging and market expectations.”

BMO said investors are likely seeing the days of liquidity-led gains behind them.



The S&P 500 could rise in 2023, but the gain could be modest and the path to getting there uneven as investors continue to sidestep signals from the Federal Reserve on monetary policy, according to BMO Capital Markets. The company’s 2023 market outlook released this week indicates that investors are likely seeing the days of liquidity-led gains behind them. “For all intents and purposes, 2022 will likely be remembered by the investment world as the year reality really bit down. The days following the Great Financial Crisis of currency slowdown and mostly easy gains for stocks and obligations are long gone.” Brian Belski, BMO’s chief investment strategist, wrote. “But the news isn’t all dire. In fact, we think this ‘big relax and get back to normal’ is actually really good news with a few bumps and bruises along the way,” he said. . Bumps could prevail in 2023. “For the first time in many years, our enthusiasm for the potential for stock market performance next year is relatively muted,” Belski said. The company has set a target of 4,300 on the S&P 500 next year, which is up 5% from Thursday’s level. The basic outlook is centered on the US economy entering a mild recession next year amid aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed to keep inflation under control. Federal funds futures prices on the FedWatch CME Tool suggests that most investors widely expect the policy rate to come in at 5% from the current level of 3.75% to 4%. BMO expects the Fed to raise interest rates through May 2023. “Unfortunately, we believe it will be difficult for equities to end 2023 much higher than current and expected levels given the ongoing tug of war between Fed messaging and market expectations,” Belski said. “From our perspective, the Fed has been very clear in its intentions, which means at least a few more Federal Open Market Committee meetings on rate hikes followed by an extended pause period, which we don’t think that the market has fully discounted.” Future reports of consumer price inflation that are hotter than expected will likely trigger an “overreaction” to the decline in stocks, the company added. The market will also likely experience increased volatility in both directions during the first half of 2023 until overall inflation levels trend lower throughout the second half of 2023. The S&P 500 could retest its current low cycle or even set a new one “although if that happens, it probably won’t be much lower than the previous one, in our view, and doesn’t change our outlook in any way,” the firm said. . Earnings for S&P 500 companies could contract by around 5% to $220 per share in 2023 from this year given the macroeconomic circumstances. “In other words, earnings should fall because we believe that is what needs to happen for inflation expectations to fall (i.e. profit margins to deteriorate) and for the Fed to finally withdraw,” Belski wrote. “Fortunately, we believe this is well understood by investors and believe the market will care more about falling inflation than a slight decline in earnings and perhaps even more than the prospect of a slight recession.”

