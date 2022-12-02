Actively Managed Mutual Funds Systematically Fail to Beat the Markets, Study Finds





The answer was none. Not a single one of the 2,132 initial funds has managed to achieve a performance in the first quartile for these five consecutive years. This hasn’t happened for equity funds since 2011. This time, the S&P Dow Jones Indices performed the same measurements for fixed income funds and came up with the same result: zero. Not a single bond fund remained in the top quarter for each 12-month period. While scoring in the top 25% year after year is a pretty high hurdle, it seems reasonable to me. But the S&P Dow Jones indices also used a simpler test. How many funds have found themselves in the top 50% year after year over five years? For these 2,132 equity funds, the answer was only 1%. It is still a dismal result. Consider a very large public school with more than 2,100 students in a class. Not all top performers will always score in the top 25% of their class, but I expect at least some of them will, every year, over five years. If not a single person has managed to do this, I wonder why. If only 1%21 out of 2,100 performed above average every year over five years, I would think something was wrong with school or with the scores. The implications Why did all actively managed funds perform so poorly in the S&P Dow Jones tests? In an interview, Mr Edwards said there were two things going on. First, it’s always difficult to consistently beat the market, he said. We have two decades that show it. Very few people can do this at the best of times. The most subtle is the fact that no one has been able to do it lately, he continued. And what that shows is that whatever worked well for investors from, say, 2017 to 2021 just didn’t work in 2022 when the markets turned around. In other words, the markets are efficient enough that it’s hard to be better than average for long, and when trends change sharply as they have this year, almost everyone is caught out. -foot. This is a classic reason for relying mainly on index funds essentially, accepting overall market returns, neither better nor worse. Note that for the 20 years to June, the S&P 500 has returned more than 9% annually, meaning your investment has doubled in value every eight years. That’s pretty much what an index fund would have done for you, and it’s better than the vast majority of actively managed funds have been able to do.

