S&P 500 slips as December trade begins





U.S. stocks ended mixed on Thursday, marking a pullback from gains during the session.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge rose less than expected in October, by 0.2%.

The Fed's preferred inflation gauge rose less than expected in October, by 0.2%.

But weekly jobless claims fell, with the data coming a day before a big jobs report in November.



U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday as investors early in December trade appeared to brace for a potentially strong monthly jobs report, just ahead of the Federal Reserve delivering its final rate hike of 2022. . Stocks rose earlier in the session after the Commerce Department said the core personal consumption expenditure index rose 0.2% in October month-over-month. The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which excludes food and energy prices, was below Econoday’s consensus estimate of 0.3%. But the indices turned mixed later in the day as investors considered other data points, including a drop in weekly jobless claims from 16,000 to 225,000. Here’s where the U.S. indices stood at the 4:30 p.m. closing bell on Thursday: “Initial reading of jobless claims headlines showed that the labor market is still strong,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. “Trends are clear for inflation, but the big question mark is whether the labor market will see a broader slowdown. Tomorrow’s nonfarm payrolls report will be important as it could push forward betting on further falling inflation.” Prior to the jobs report, investors widely expected the Fed to begin tapering the magnitude of its rate hikes, to 50 basis points at its Dec. 13-14 meeting. The Fed raised interest rates by 0% this year to bring inflation back to its 2% target by slowing economic activity. The PCE index rose 5% year-over-year in October from 5.2% in September. Meanwhile, consumer price inflation hovered around a four-decade high below 8%. Here’s what else is happening today: In commodities, bonds and crypto:

