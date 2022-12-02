Frustration ahead, but no recession-fueled crash

Investors should be prepared for a tough-to-read stock market in 2023, said Crossmark’s Bob Doll.

“This is going to frustrate both bulls and bears alike,” the former BlackRock equity chief said.

Doll said there could be a recession next year, but investors can still “pick their seats.”

US stock markets will likely continue to confuse bulls and bears into next year, but a recession-fueled crash is unlikely, according to veteran investor Bob Doll.

Doll, CIO at Crossmark Global Investments and former chief U.S. equity strategist at BlackRock, expects the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq indices to continue to fluctuate in the first half of 2023.

“We’re not going to go straight up. It doesn’t mean we have to turn around and go straight down either,” Doll said. fox business Thursday.

“We’re in this wide trading range, and we’re at the high end. And that’s going to frustrate both the bulls and the bears.”

Investors are beginning to worry about a possible recession in the United States next year, as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes ripple through the economy. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley said an economic slowdown could cause U.S. stocks to fall nearly 25% in the first quarter of 2023.

Doll said there’s no need to completely flee the markets, but it would be important to be selective when investing in stocks.

“We could have a recession in 23. But it won’t be a doozy like we’ve seen sometimes in the past,” he said.

“When we talk to financial advisers, we try to say, it’s picking your spots. You don’t have to chase the upside waiting for a pullback,” he added.

“We’re not in this direct bull market, so make sure you have some quality in the portfolio, but also some economic sensitivity on the other end.”

The veteran stock market strategist was speaking after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the U.S. central bank may move to a more gradual increase in interest rates at its next meeting in December.

Powell’s comments helped spark a 3% rise in the S&P 500. Thursday’s weaker-than-expected reading of the personal consumption expenditure inflation gauge was another source of encouragement for investors, as it suggested that the Fed’s tightening campaign was finally beginning to tame the surge in prices.

“I’m not sure there’s been a lot of good news, but I’ll take it as I can get it,” Doll said. “We’ve peaked in inflation, we’ve peaked at the rate of Fed increases, and now we’re going to slow down from here.”

But the Fed’s tightening campaign that raises the cost of borrowing in an effort to rein in soaring inflation is likely to continue to weigh on the economy in the first half of 2023, according to Doll.

“People are looking past the downturn,” he said. “I’m not sure we’re not going to have tests of that over time.”

“What the Fed has done is the fastest pace of rate hikes in history with a lag in terms of impact,” he added. “We won’t know what the Fed has done and its impact on the economy until the first half of next year.”

