Business
Pre-market stocks: Why the stock market is channeling Goldilocks
A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can registerhere. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking on the same link.
New York
CNN Business
—
The global economy is weakening and consumers are feeling financially stressed. Gas and heating prices have risen significantly from a year ago and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated on Wednesday that painfully high interest rates will persist for some time.
It’s tough there, but there’s a silver lining: persistently high inflation is showing signs of slowing. To finish.
What is happening: The personal consumer expenditure price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, rose 6% in October from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. This is down from 6.3% in September.
This morning’s data was a Goldilocks report, Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, wrote in a note Thursday. If inflation continues to fall, markets will continue to rise as investors conclude that the Fed will not need to raise rates as high or hold them as long as expected.
Inventories of most products are higher, with the notable exception of automobiles, and companies are pushing discounts. Gasoline prices also fell between October and November, which means that inflation could continue to slow.
This is very good news for investors. In a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Wednesday, Powell said the Fed could slow the pace of its aggressive rate hikes as early as December.
Good news on house prices: The Fed’s spirit should also be lifted by a key change: annual rent inflation is starting to ease in the US, rising just 0.4% in October. This is the smallest monthly increase since February. It also backs key data that shows the housing market may finally be changing.
The U.S. National Case-Shiller House Price Index reported this week that price growth fell from August to September from 12.9% to 10.6%. Morgan Stanley also cut its outlook for U.S. home prices.
Powell struck an optimistic tone this week. As long as new lease inflation continues to decline, we expect housing service inflation to begin to decline over the next year, he said. This matters because housing plays an outsized role in most inflation measures. Indeed, a decline in that inflation underlies most forecasts of lower inflation, he said.
And after: The consumer price index is due on Dec. 13, just a day before the Fed makes its next policy move. This is the important report of the year, said Zaccarelli. It could confirm the downward trend in inflation. But if inflation surprises on the upside, all bets are off and we could see a year-end sell-off, especially if the Fed decides to hike by [three-quarters of a percentage point] the next day, instead of [half-point] that everyone relies on.
Investors are eagerly awaiting today’s jobs report, the last before the Fed’s next meeting, for clues about the future of interest rate policy and the economy.
Economists expect the report to confirm the recent trend of a slowing but still strong labor market.
Despite a series of deep cuts primarily to tech companies and other businesses that have grown during the pandemic and fears it will be the calm before the storm, the broader job market has barely budged, my colleague reports. Alicia Wallace.
Weekly jobless claims have been a bit bumpy but remain at levels seen in good economic times. And employees laid off by big companies seem to be finding jobs quickly, said Robert Frick, a business economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.
The ratio of job vacancies to job seekers is trending ever so slightly lower and in the right direction for the Federal Reserve, which hopes weaker labor demand will help keep inflation in check , raised for decades.
The relative softness of higher-wage occupations may comfort the Fed, but wage growth is holding up for low- and middle-income workers whose industries still face historic labor shortages, the analysts wrote. from Vanguards economists and the investment strategy group in a note Thursday.
This persistent labor supply shortfall seen throughout 2021 is unlikely to fully reverse any time soon, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a Q&A on Wednesday. responses at an economic forum.
The labor market shows only tentative signs of rebalancing and wage growth remains well above levels that would be consistent with 2% inflation over time, he said. Despite some promising developments, we still have a long way to go to restore price stability.
Prices at the pump continue to plunge, sending the US average for gasoline below what it was when Russia invaded Ukraine, reports my colleague Matt Egan.
A gallon of regular gasoline now pays $3.47 nationwide, according to AAA. It’s below the $3.54 on average February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.
A range of factors have led to lower gasoline prices and not all of them are positive. Fears of a potential recession and worries about Covid lockdowns in China hurt energy prices.
Other factors include fewer disruptions to Russian oil flows than expected and the Biden administration’s record release of oil from emergency reserves.
The bottom line: Gasoline prices are still relatively high for this time of year, but looking ahead, some forecasters see gasoline prices continuing to decline. This could make its way into inflation reports for months to come and lift a significant weight off the shoulders of the Federal Reserve.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/02/investing/premarket-stocks-trading
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pre-market stocks: Why the stock market is channeling Goldilocks
- Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve two state assemblies plunges Pakistan deeper into chaos
- Testing Chris Appleton’s “Hollywood Blowout” Hair Tutorial
- #15 Wrestling Heads to Garden State Grapple on Sunday
- Digital terrorist threat to state security: Erdogan
- Rings Of Power Actor Adar Sends Heartfelt Explanation Of Redesign To LOTR Fans
- Google Messages begins testing end-to-end encryption of RCS group texts
- Trump Explicitly Sanctioned Tax Evasion, Prosecutor Says – Rolling Stone
- Nancy Pelosi wears Giambattista Valli to the White House State Dinner – WWD
- Rawal targets Bangladeshi Muslims, Rohingyas and Bollywood
- Atari’s Pong is now half a century old
- Dow and S&P 500: stock market news