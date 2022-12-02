Pre-market stocks: Why the stock market is channeling Goldilocks

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber ? You can registerhere. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking on the same link.



New York

CNN Business

—



The global economy is weakening and consumers are feeling financially stressed. Gas and heating prices have risen significantly from a year ago and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated on Wednesday that painfully high interest rates will persist for some time.

It’s tough there, but there’s a silver lining: persistently high inflation is showing signs of slowing. To finish.

What is happening: The personal consumer expenditure price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, rose 6% in October from a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. This is down from 6.3% in September.

This morning’s data was a Goldilocks report, Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, wrote in a note Thursday. If inflation continues to fall, markets will continue to rise as investors conclude that the Fed will not need to raise rates as high or hold them as long as expected.

Inventories of most products are higher, with the notable exception of automobiles, and companies are pushing discounts. Gasoline prices also fell between October and November, which means that inflation could continue to slow.

This is very good news for investors. In a speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Wednesday, Powell said the Fed could slow the pace of its aggressive rate hikes as early as December.

Good news on house prices: The Fed’s spirit should also be lifted by a key change: annual rent inflation is starting to ease in the US, rising just 0.4% in October. This is the smallest monthly increase since February. It also backs key data that shows the housing market may finally be changing.

The U.S. National Case-Shiller House Price Index reported this week that price growth fell from August to September from 12.9% to 10.6%. Morgan Stanley also cut its outlook for U.S. home prices.

Powell struck an optimistic tone this week. As long as new lease inflation continues to decline, we expect housing service inflation to begin to decline over the next year, he said. This matters because housing plays an outsized role in most inflation measures. Indeed, a decline in that inflation underlies most forecasts of lower inflation, he said.

And after: The consumer price index is due on Dec. 13, just a day before the Fed makes its next policy move. This is the important report of the year, said Zaccarelli. It could confirm the downward trend in inflation. But if inflation surprises on the upside, all bets are off and we could see a year-end sell-off, especially if the Fed decides to hike by [three-quarters of a percentage point] the next day, instead of [half-point] that everyone relies on.

Investors are eagerly awaiting today’s jobs report, the last before the Fed’s next meeting, for clues about the future of interest rate policy and the economy.

Economists expect the report to confirm the recent trend of a slowing but still strong labor market.

Despite a series of deep cuts primarily to tech companies and other businesses that have grown during the pandemic and fears it will be the calm before the storm, the broader job market has barely budged, my colleague reports. Alicia Wallace.

Weekly jobless claims have been a bit bumpy but remain at levels seen in good economic times. And employees laid off by big companies seem to be finding jobs quickly, said Robert Frick, a business economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

The ratio of job vacancies to job seekers is trending ever so slightly lower and in the right direction for the Federal Reserve, which hopes weaker labor demand will help keep inflation in check , raised for decades.

The relative softness of higher-wage occupations may comfort the Fed, but wage growth is holding up for low- and middle-income workers whose industries still face historic labor shortages, the analysts wrote. from Vanguards economists and the investment strategy group in a note Thursday.

This persistent labor supply shortfall seen throughout 2021 is unlikely to fully reverse any time soon, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a Q&A on Wednesday. responses at an economic forum.

The labor market shows only tentative signs of rebalancing and wage growth remains well above levels that would be consistent with 2% inflation over time, he said. Despite some promising developments, we still have a long way to go to restore price stability.

Prices at the pump continue to plunge, sending the US average for gasoline below what it was when Russia invaded Ukraine, reports my colleague Matt Egan.

A gallon of regular gasoline now pays $3.47 nationwide, according to AAA. It’s below the $3.54 on average February 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

A range of factors have led to lower gasoline prices and not all of them are positive. Fears of a potential recession and worries about Covid lockdowns in China hurt energy prices.

Other factors include fewer disruptions to Russian oil flows than expected and the Biden administration’s record release of oil from emergency reserves.

The bottom line: Gasoline prices are still relatively high for this time of year, but looking ahead, some forecasters see gasoline prices continuing to decline. This could make its way into inflation reports for months to come and lift a significant weight off the shoulders of the Federal Reserve.