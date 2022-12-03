Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,485.66, down 39.79 points): Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.39%, to $43 on 23.6 million shares.

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,485.66, down 39.79 points): Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.39%, to $43 on 23.6 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 15 cents, or 0.65%, to $22.86 on 14.7 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 0.58%, to $54.69 on 10.7 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Down 59 cents, or 1%, to $58.19 on 10.5 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.44%, to $80.69 on 10.3 million shares. Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED). Health care. Up 48 cents, or 9.09%, to $5.76 on 7.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Parkland Corp. (TSX: PKI). Up 43 cents, or 1.51%, to $28.94. Parkland Corp. doubles the size of its previously announced electric vehicle charging network with a focus on British Columbia, which leads the country in electric vehicle adoption. The Calgary-based fuel retailer announced on Friday that it will now install 50 super-fast charging stations on highways and at major destinations from Vancouver Island to Calgary, up from the previously announced 25. CIBC (TSX: CM). Down 42 cents, or 0.70%, to $59.39. CIBC says a New York court has issued a liability decision against the Canadian bank in a lawsuit brought by Cerberus Capital Management LP. Cerberus filed the lawsuit in November 2015. The case involved an October 2008 transaction in which CIBC issued a limited recourse note to Cerberus specifying certain payment streams, and a subsequent transaction in 2011 in which CIBC sold a residual interest in private flows. equity company. Cerberus sought $1.067 billion in damages at trial earlier this year. Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB). Down $1.14, or 4.48%, at $24.28. CWB Financial Group increased its dividend and announced that its fourth quarter profit fell from a year ago as its provision for credit losses increased. The bank says it raised its quarterly dividend by one cent to 32 cents per share. The increased payout to shareholders came as the CWB reported common shareholder net income of $67.7 million or 72 cents per share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $90.0 million. dollars or $1.01 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenues totaled $279.8 million, up from $260.6 million in the same quarter last year. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 2, 2022. The Canadian Press

