OTT Review: Ahas Comedy Stock Exchange S1 E1 Relatable Fun





Related links: Video Aha has now come up with a new show called Comedy Stock Exchange. Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi makes his OTT debut and is also the show’s chairman. Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pilli are the hosts. There would be six actions in the show, aka the comedians. They are Mukku Avinash, Yadamma Raju, Venu, Express Hari, the Gyaneshwar-Bhaskar duo and Saddam Hussain. The six contestants are presented in a nice way and analyzed based on their different traits such as experience, comedy timing, strategy, following, dance skills, engagement, content, screen presence. screen and mannerisms. The audience is the investors, and they would have the Comedy Stock Exchange app on their phones. Viewers would vote for contestants’ performances, which would eventually be reflected on the Comedy Index. The value of each stock keeps changing on the index based on performance. The better the performance, the higher the value of the stock will be. Anil Ravipudi recalled his school days when his friends used to act in front of their teachers to avoid being punished for their misdeeds. Anil Ravipudi was fun to watch and thrilled viewers with his timing. The contestants shared their school and college incidents and performed accordingly, which is the theme of the first episode. The first round is Atulantadi Manathoni. Candidates touched on relevant topics such as the copying style of backbenchers during exams, the FLAMES game played during school days, the strict behavior of PET teachers in schools and the naughtiness of children in the functions of the annual day. The concepts were presented in an engaging way that impressed the audience. Saddam’s deed received the highest vote from the public and it was ranked the best title in the first round of the stock market index. The second round is called Padha Chuskundham. Anil Ravipudi said the second round would change every episode and be a surprising element. In this episode, contestants have to translate old Telugu idioms into English. Whoever presses the buzzer quickly can give his answer first, which can improve the value of his stock. This round generated some good laughs with the funny English translations and the contestants pulling each other’s legs. Raju topped the index after the second round. The third round is titled Ichhi Padestham, where all contestants will perform a skit together, and the audience will vote based on their individual performances. All of the contenders did their best to generate laughs. Anil Ravipudi felt that Saddam’s performance gave him more relief. Finally, Mukku Avinash is declared the laughingstock of the day. Verdict: Overall, the first episode of Aha’s Comedy Stock Exchange has relatable fun with contestants showing their histrionics. The way the subject of the stock market including the concept of bulls and bears is related to this comedy show and the performance of the contenders is quite good. The promising initial episode has now created more expectation for further episodes. Items you may be interested in:

