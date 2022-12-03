Maharashtra couple put stock spin on wedding invitation card; netizens having fun





Of potted plants instead of paper maps to maps in the form of medicine packaging, time and time again, people have come up with original innovations for top level wedding invitation cards. However, a couple from Nanded, Maharashtra designed the wedding invitation in stock market lingo and one user called it a ‘next level stock market craze’.

Bringing the touch of merging two entities, the card names the bride and groom as Dr Sandesh Medicine Ltd and Dr Divya Anesthesia Ltd. Mentioning the union of two people according to the Hindu tradition, the card reads: “In view of the synergies of the merger, the merged entities will be listed according to the regulatory standards (Hindu tradition).” The wedding function is referred to as a registration ceremony and friends and family are referred to as retail investors. Various rituals accompanying the ceremony also had the turn of the purse; sangeet is called ringing the bell, reception becomes interim dividend payment, and phera is registration ceremony. Sakasar Gardens, Hunnabad Road in Gulbarga where the function is held is the stock exchange. Instagram handler stockmarketindia who shared the card on the Meta-owned platform captioned the post, “Wedding invitation card from a doctor who appears to be a die-hard fan of the stock market…read from the 1st line which is in Hindi.” Amused Internet users laughed at the invitation card. One user commented, “Too many innovative and hardcore stock fan.” Another user wrote: “next level stock market craze”. A third commented: ‘Allowed only for demat account holder.’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/maharashtra-couple-gives-stock-market-twist-to-wedding-invitation-card-8303640/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos