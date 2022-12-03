Are you looking for bargains in the stock market? Consider investing in Vvalue

The investment information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not provide advisory or brokerage services, and does not recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments.

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in history.

He once wrote of his strategy: Whether it’s socks or inventory, I like to buy quality merchandise when it’s marked down.

Buffett’s bargain-hunting approach to the stock market is commonly known as value investing, a strategy investors have studied and practiced for nearly a century.

Despite Buffett’s success, value investing has had a mixed record over the past few decades. Historical data suggests that value stocks lagged other types of stocks from the 1990s through the late 2010s.

But some experts believe that is changing in the current environment of rising interest rates.

What is value investing?

Simply put, value investing means buying stocks that you think are worth more than their current market price.

In other words, value stocks are companies whose stock price is lower than it should be, judging by financial fundamentals such as earnings per share.

Some value investing strategies involve buying stocks that have fallen out of favor with investors, hoping that their strong fundamentals will propel a rebound in their stock price.

Value stocks are often contrasted with growth stockswhose attractiveness is based on a rapid increase in income or revenue.

Generally, value stocks have better fundamentals than growth stocks, says Michael Chomiak, investment manager and financial adviser at Access Wealth in East Hanover, New Jersey.

These are usually more mature companies that pay regular dividends and have free cash flow, he says.

Because it focuses on consistent fundamentals and return stories, value investing tends to be more long-term focused than growth investing. Buffett once wrote that our favorite holding period is forever.

Chomiak agrees. He says value stocks rise more over time than growth stocks.

How do you find value stocks?

Value investors use a variety of metrics to identify bargain-priced stocks. Chomiak says that the price/earnings ratio, or P/E ratiois one of the most important.

A stock PE ratio is its stock price divided by its earnings per share over the past 12 months. The higher the number, the higher the price [stock] would, he said.

Chomiak says value investors typically look for stocks with PE ratios below 14, which is a bit lower than the S&P 500 indexes historical average PE ratio of 15.98.

He says positive free cash flow, another measure of profitability, is another good thing to look for when identifying value companies.

Positive cash flow gives them the ability to reinvest in the business, make buyouts and increase dividends, Chomiak says.

Other signals sought by value investors include low debt ratios and high return on equity ratios. All of these metrics can be found on an online broker’s stock screener or on a website like Yahoo Finance.

Are rising interest rates benefiting value investors?

Historical data suggests that value investing has been particularly profitable when interest rates are high and are currently rising. The Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate six times so far this year.

This is the time for value stocks. With rising interest rates, the cost of capital becomes much more expensive, says Chomiak. Typically, growth companies borrow at a much higher level than value companies, Chomiak says.

Value trading has certainly picked up a lot of speed, and for good reason. It’s a safer place in these unstable times, he says.

On the other hand, Dartmouth College finance professor Kenneth French said in an email interview that he’s not sure whether interest rates affect returns on value investments.

In a 2020 article, Eugene Fama, a French professor and at the University of Chicago, compared the returns of value stocks with those of the market as a whole between July 1963 and June 2019.

They found that value stocks had a market advantage in the first half of the study period from 1963 to 1991. But this advantage disappeared in the second half from 1991 to 2019.

On average, the Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate was more than twice as high over the 1963-1991 period as over the 1991-2019 period. The federal funds rate was also in a long-term upward trend in the first period, while it was in a long-term downward trend in the second.

However, French said his research does not prove a relationship between these things.

We can’t say if [changes in value investing returns] happened by chance, or there was a fundamental change in the economic environment, he said.

Should you start looking for value stocks?

Whether or not you should invest in value stocks depends on your investment goals and how much time you have. Value investors are bargain hunters who use metrics like PE ratio and free cash flow to identify cheap stocks with long-term potential.

This type of investment often involves a lot of time-consuming research. It also usually means buying individual stocks, which can be expensive.

Some advisors believe that rising interest rates could give value stocks a boost, and the relative performance of value stocks appears to be correlated with interest rates. But researchers aren’t sure there’s a causal relationship between the two.

Whether or not they are headed for a renaissance in value investing, newbie investors should be aware that it can take a lot of work and money to get the strategy right.

Index funds can provide more stable yields with less maintenance and a lower initial cost.

Sam Taube writes for NerdWallet. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @samuel_taube.

