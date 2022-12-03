Business
Wall Street Week Ahead: Wall Street is chasing recession games to weather potential turbulence in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Investors are eyeing everything from the U.S. healthcare sector to British equities and gold as potential havens in a recession amid growing concerns that increases in Federal Reserve interest rates will cause an economic slowdown next year.
Wall Street banks’ gloomy forecasts for the year ahead have piled up over the past week, although a strong November jobs report on Friday undermined arguments for an impending economic slowdown. American.
JPMorgan, Citi and BlackRock are among those who think a recession is likely in 2023. While a slowdown isn’t assured, strategists point to significant monetary tightening by the Fed, a sharp slowdown in the housing market and the inversion of the Treasury yield curve as reasons to expect growth to stagnate.
Recessions are generally bad news for equities, although some investors believe the sharp decline in equities in 2022 suggests some downturn has already been priced in. The S&P 500 has fallen 25.2% from its all-time high this year, compared with an average 28% decline the index has seen in recessions since World War II, according to data from CFRA Research. The index is down 14.6% since the start of the year.
Nonetheless, many Wall Streets are increasing their allocations to sectors of the market that have a reputation for outperforming during times of economic uncertainty.
“When investors see a recession coming, they want companies that can generate income regardless of the economic cycle,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital, who expects a mild recession in 2023, followed by of Fed easing.
In their outlook for 2023, strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute recommended stocks in the healthcare sector, an area where demand would be less sensitive to economic swings. The S&P 500 health care sector is down about 1.7% year-to-date, easily beating the performance of the broader index.
BlackRock said the company also favors energy and financial stocks, although it is underweight developed markets as a whole.
“A recession is looming; central banks are on track to tighten policy as they seek to rein in inflation,” the firm’s strategists wrote. “Equity valuations do not yet reflect the damage ahead, in our view.”
JPMorgan analysts forecast a “mild recession” and expect the S&P 500 to test its 2022 lows in the first quarter of next year. Above-average valuations and the ferocity of the Fed make US stocks unattractive relative to other developed markets, the bank said, naming the UK as its top pick.
BoFA Global Research expects US equities to end broadly flat in 2023, but sees gold prices rally up to 20%, helped by the falling dollar. Commodities such as gold are priced in dollars and become more attractive to foreign buyers when the greenback declines.
Citi, meanwhile, said recession fears and weaker earnings growth will hurt US equities in 2023 and advised clients to “treat rallies in US equities like bear market rallies.” In contrast, they are overweight China, expecting Chinese equities to be boosted by the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and government support for the real estate sector.
S&P 500 earnings in the fourth quarter are expected to fall 0.4% from the same period last year, before rebounding during the year and reaching a growth rate of 9.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to data from Refinitiv.
Investors in the week ahead await economic data on the U.S. services sector, which grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2½ years in October.
Not everyone believes that the recession is a given. Signs of slowing inflation fueled hopes that the Fed could tighten monetary policy less than expected, supporting a rebound in the S&P 500 that has supported the index from its October low.
Lucas Kawa, asset allocation strategist at UBS, believes stock prices are already pricing in recession risk. He expects some of the factors that hurt markets in 2022, including weaker growth in China and Europe, to reverse next year, supporting asset prices.
“There is a good chance that the headwinds of 2022 will turn into the tailwinds of 2023,” he said.
Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, expects a so-called soft landing in which the US economy grows at a moderate pace, with higher interest rates weighing on consumers without completely crushing investors. expenses.
He’s bullish on U.S. small-cap stocks, which he says have been priced in a recession. The Russell Small Cap (.RUT) is down about 16% this year.
“The market seems a bit offside here with the consensus that a recession is inevitable,” he said. “The path to a soft landing is probably wider than what the consensus view is right now.”
Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Rosalba O'Brien
