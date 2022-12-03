Wall Street ends mixed after strong payroll and employment data

Inflation concerns weighed Wall Street on Friday after a report showed wages for American workers were accelerating, which is good news for them but could fuel even higher inflation for the country.

The Standard & Poors 500 ended down 0.1% after losing as much as 1.2% earlier in the day. The Nasdaq composite also trimmed its deficit, falling 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a 0.1% gain. The indices all recorded gains for the week.

Stocks had been rising for more than a month on hopes that the worst of high inflation countries was already over. This fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve would scale back the intensity of its steep interest rate hikes. Such hikes are supposed to reduce inflation by slowing down the economy.

But Friday’s jobs report showed workers’ wages rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. That’s an acceleration from October’s 4.9% gain and easily beat economists’ expectations for a slowdown.

Wage increases are helpful to workers who are struggling to keep up with rising prices of basic necessities. But the Federal Reserve fears that too large gains will cause inflation to become more entrenched in the economy. That’s because wages are a big part of the costs for companies in service industries, and they might end up raising their own prices to cover the higher salaries of their employees.

Inflation is certainly moving in the right direction, said Adam Abbas, co-head of fixed income at Harris Associates, but the market will still have to go through some risk calibration which we place at 3% to 4% basis. . inflation from a natural and steady decline towards the Fed’s 2% target.

After such a strong move over the past three-and-a-half weeks, Abbas said of expectations for Fed easing, maybe the market has gotten a bit ahead of itself.

Across the economy, employers added 263,000 jobs last month. That was stronger hiring than economists forecast for 200,000, while the jobless rate held steady at 3.7%. Many Americans also continue to stay out of the workforce entirely, which could increase pressure on employers to raise wages.

A labor market that remains much stronger than expected could further complicate an already delicate situation for the Fed. It tries to slow the economy just enough to prevent the buying activity that fuels inflation, without going so far as to create a recession. The Fed has signaled that it will likely push the unemployment rate to at least 4.4% in its fight against inflation.

Probably the most important number for the Fed is the payroll figure, said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

Many traders are still betting that the Fed will scale back its rate hikes at its next meeting later this month, as several central bank officials have hinted. Traders are still widely expecting the Fed to raise its overnight rate on Dec. 14 by half a percentage point, after rising three-quarters of a point four times in a row.

But expectations are rising for what the Fed will do in 2023. Treasury yields jumped again immediately after the release of the jobs report. This indicates that the Fed expects the Fed to remain committed to raising interest rates to keep inflation under control.

The two-year Treasury yield rose to 4.29% of 4.24% Thursday evening. The 10-year yield, which helps set rates on mortgages and many other loans, fell to 3.49% from 3.51%.

Another month with a strong jobs report and scorching wage gains is a reality check for where we stand in the fight against inflation, said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio construction at Morgan Stanley. Global Investment Office.

The strong jobs data follows several mixed reports on the economy. The nations manufacturing activity fell last month for the first time in 30 months, for example, while the housing industry struggles under the weight of much higher mortgage rates. Such data points had raised hopes that the Fed’s rate hikes would take effect and eventually bring inflation down.

While Friday’s report showed hiring was stronger than expected, it also clearly demonstrated that the nation’s downward trend in hiring is continuing. November’s job gains matched the low seen in April 2021, which was the weakest since December 2020, when the number of jobs fell.

More and more economists predict that the US economy will fall into recession next year, largely due to rising interest rates.

While the Fed won’t back down from a hike of just half a percentage point in December, it still has no idea what it will do in 2023, Allpsrings Jacobsen said.

AP writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.