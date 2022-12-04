This crypto-bank is getting cheaper and cheaper: is the risk worth it?

Cryptocurrency markets have been under pressure this year, and the collapse of FTX has only made matters worse. Many crypto-related stocks have taken a beating in recent weeks due to the fallout from FTX’s bankruptcy filing. A stock feeling the pressure is Silvergate Capital (AND 5.04%)a bank focused on serving cryptocurrency customers.

Silvergate sought to allay fears when it told investors it had limited exposure to FTX in terms of deposits and loans. However, its stock is down about 70% since mid-September as investors remain concerned about its exposure to other struggling companies in the crypto industry. Although Silvergate faces risks, things may not be as bad as they seem.

Silvergate has carved out a place for itself in banking by focusing on crypto

Silvergate Capital provides banking services to customers in the cryptocurrency market, helping them navigate uncertain regulations and transfer money.

Its main product is the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which enables cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase global, Binance and Gemini to quickly and efficiently transfer US dollars between them. This year, Silvergate has helped customers move more than $446 billion in cash, bringing in $25.6 million in transaction revenue. This network’s transaction fees account for approximately 11% of Silvergate’s total revenue.

An even larger portion of Silvergate’s revenue comes from net interest income, or the difference between the interest it earns on its loans and the amount paid out on deposits. Most banks have a combination of interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing deposits. Silvergate is different, with over 99% of its total deposits bearing no interest. Therefore, the bank is very sensitive to the current rise in interest rates, which significantly increases interest income without changing interest charges too much.

Falling crypto prices pose this risk to Silvergate’s business

One of the critical risks to Silvergate’s business today is a shrinking deposit base. The bank relies heavily on its low-cost deposits, and a decline in deposits has reduced its ability to lend, invest and other banking services.

At the end of 2021, its total deposits stood at $14.3 billion – and it was in a great financial position to capitalize on higher interest rates. However, falling cryptocurrency prices reduced non-interest bearing deposits, which fell to $12 billion at the end of the third quarter.

Following the FTX fallout, Silvergate management allayed investor concerns, saying FTX made up less than 10% of its total deposits. As of November 16, Silvergate’s deposit base for crypto clients, excluding FTX and related companies, had fallen to $9.8 billion.

Silvergate also offers loans using Bitcoin as collateral through its SEN Leverage program. SEN leveraged loans in the third quarter were approximately $1.6 billion, or less than 10% of Silvergate’s total assets. Not only that, but Silvergate requires borrowers to post collateral equal to (or greater than) the full amount of the loan, and it can liquidate any position at its discretion. The company said FTX does not have any of the loans and all of those loans have worked so far without losses or forced liquidations.

Bank’s stock looks like a bargain trading below book value

Silvergate Capital’s stock saw a huge surge when Bitcoin prices exploded, so it’s no surprise to see it come back down. What’s surprising is how cheap it has become. The bank is near its cheapest valuation since its IPO, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7 and below book value at 0.69. It also benefits from a solid capital base, with nearly $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $8.3 billion in available-for-sale securities that could be sold quickly if necessary.

However, short-term headwinds will continue to weigh on the bank. BlockFi’s recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing was another blow as the fallout from the FTX debacle unfolds. Although BlockFi’s filings represent only $20 million of Silvergate’s total filings, concerns about contagion in the crypto market have put selling pressure on all crypto-related stocks and will likely weigh on the market. bank in the near future.

Silvergate is an attractive stock at its current valuation and looks like a great buy if you believe in Bitcoin for the long term and don’t mind dealing with short-term volatility.