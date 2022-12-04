Muscat Stock Exchange leads GCC markets with highest gain in November





Muscat – The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) was the GCC’s best performing exchange in November with a gain of nearly 6% as the region’s largest market Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Qatar posted declines during of the month. Oman’s main stock market index recorded the largest monthly rise in the GCC in November 2022. The index jumped 5.7% after recording declines for the past two consecutive months, closing at 4,613, 7 dots. “Oman was the best performing market in November with a gain of 5.7%, followed by Kuwait and Abu Dhabi with gains of 3.6% and 1.3% respectively,” said Kamco Investment, based in Kuwait, in its report on GCC markets. The reversal in the performance of the MSX in November has improved the overall performance of Omani exchanges since the start of 2022, which stood at 11.7% at the end of November. In terms of sector performance, the three MSX sector indices recorded growth during the month of November. The financial index posted monthly growth of 7.2% in November. The industrial index followed with a monthly increase of 2.4% while the services index recorded a rise of 1.4% in comparison. According to the Kamco Investment report, Al Hassan Engineering Company topped the top gainer chart, recording a 25% rise in share price during the month, followed by Ominvest which recorded an 18.8% increase. share price over the same period. Comparatively, Sohar Power Company topped the chart of decliners, recording a 20% drop in share price in November, while Raysut Cement recorded an 18.8% drop in share price during November. the same period. Monthly trading activity on the MSX increased in November after a slight decline the previous month. Total volume of shares traded in November rose 58.6% to 276.2 million shares from 174.1 million shares in October. Similarly, the total value traded on the MSX saw an increase of 23.2% to reach RO53.3 million in November. GCC Markets The performance of the GCC equity markets again remained mixed in November, with three out of seven exchanges posting declines during the month. Saudi equities saw the biggest decline during the month with a broad decline in the benchmark TASI index which fell 6.6%. Benchmarks Qatar and Dubai also fell mid-single digits in November, which more than offset the gains recorded by the rest of the exchanges, leading to a 4.2% drop in the price. MSCI GCC index during the month. Declines in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have also affected the performance of GCC markets since the start of 2022, with the index ending the month in the red for the fourth time this year. Saudi Arabia was the only GCC market to close November down 3.4% year-to-date 2022. On the other hand, Abu Dhabi continued to dominate the region with a 24.3% gain year-to-date, followed by Oman and Kuwait with healthy gains of 11.7% and 7.7%, respectively.

