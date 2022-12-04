3 top growth stocks that scream buys in December

Growth stocks took a beating in 2022, making it easier to find buying opportunities today. If a stock still has robust activity with healthy growth catalysts in this tough economy, it can not only bounce back quickly, but also continue to outperform the market once macro issues resolve. Let’s take a look at three of those strong growth stocks that are screaming year-end buys.

Amazon is historically cheap right now

E-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon(AMZN -1.44%) comes with decades of experience and one of the largest market footprints on the planet. However, that hasn’t stopped the company from evolving like a hungry start-up.

This week, for example, the company introduced a slew of new features to its Amazon Web Services cloud computing platform. The period from Thanksgiving to Cyber ​​Monday was Amazon’s best-selling shopping weekend. The Prime Video service will start making movies for big screen release next year, with a budget to match veterans like Paramount Pictures Where Lions Gate.

I find Amazon’s spirit of innovation quite inspiring, even though many investors are dumping the stock. Share prices are down 45% in 52 weeks, including a 35% drop since August 15. Amazon’s stock is sensitive to swings in the broader economy, which makes sense given the company’s massive operations in a wide variety of services. So when the market as a whole turned sour due to the government’s growth-limiting measures to combat runaway inflation, Amazon’s stock also fell. Then, Amazon’s sales forecast for the holiday quarter came in lower than expected due to exchange rate headwinds, pushing the stock lower again.

Investors have seen this movie before, where market makers underestimate Amazon’s ability to generate strong long-term business growth. Currently, Amazon’s sales and profits have roughly tripled in five years. The stock, on the other hand, has barely beaten the market since December 2017:

It’s like the last five years never happened, except Amazon’s business was three times stronger. Make no mistake: this is a rare opportunity to grab some valuable Amazon stock at a bargain price.

Simply hitting Wall Street targets gave investors deep discounts on Salesforce

Enterprise Software Veteran Selling power (RCMP -1.66%) is another tech titan with proven long-term growth. It is also another heavily discounted growth stock.

The Salesforce stock price has fallen 42% over the past year. The stock has returned to prices not seen since the brief but steep coronavirus crash in the spring of 2020, and the winter of 2018 before that.

Much like Amazon, Salesforce sports a skyrocketing revenue chart. The stock suffered a sharp drop in price from this week’s third quarter report. The results met or exceeded Wall Street expectations. This includes Salesforce’s revenue forecast for the next period, which was in line with analyst consensus at the time – but this was seen as a disappointment as Salesforce typically sets projections well above the Street View.

This is where Salesforce is today. The stock is selling simply because the company may not beat analysts’ forecasts as easily as usual in the next quarter. Equity valuation ratios haven’t been this affordable since the Lehman crash of 2008.

Atlassian carries heavy analyst expectations on its shoulders

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but specialist in project management and team collaboration Atlassian (CREW 0.67%) is also on sale due to macroeconomic concerns. This stock is trading down 61% year over year, including a 40% drop in the past three months.

Atlassian shares aren’t exactly cheap by traditional measures, but most companies aren’t growing sales and earnings at a compound average rate (CAGR) of 35% and 31%, respectively.

You should always be comfortable with double-digit sales-to-earnings ratios and triple-digit valuation metrics measured against net earnings before buying Atlassian stock. This growth-oriented style is not every investor’s cup of tea. If that’s you, I’d suggest taking a look at Amazon and Salesforce instead.

These three stocks are obvious buys at the moment, but from different angles. It is safe to assume that better times are ahead for the economy as a whole and that the recovery will revive stalled results for Amazon, Atlassian and Salesforce.

I can’t guarantee that will happen in early 2023, or later next year, but market timing is more like a game than an investment anyway. I just showed you three fantastic companies whose shares are available at reasonable prices. If this combination of long-term value and short-term discounts is good enough for master investor Warren Buffett, it’s probably good enough for average investors as well.