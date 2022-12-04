Business
Indian stocks explode amid global gloom?
An abnormal situation exists today. India’s stock markets are defying gravity amid a near-crisis global economic and jobs situation due to disruptions to global supply chains created by Xi Jinping’s zero Covid policy in China, experts admit. of the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war and the universal need to fight climate change.
For example, the UK and the EU are reporting recessionary trends. While the US economy is still buoyant (despite earlier forecasts to the contrary), the second half of 2022 was dominated by news of massive layoffs at US tech companies, including Facebook, Amazon and Google. Over a lakh of layoffs have already taken place. It was felt earlier that concerns about this needed to be tempered, as cuts in this sector might not be reflected in the overall figures as other segments saw good growth. The United States had added 315,000 jobs in September and 261,000 in October, and its unemployment rate was 3.7% in October, compared to 14.8% in April 2020.
However, on Nov. 27, Mississippi-based United Furniture Industries, one of America’s largest furniture makers, laid off 2,500 workers and truck drivers, nearly all of its workforce, through a series of text messages. /emails without any discussion regarding severance pay. Sudden failures of these low- to mid-tech companies are rare in a dynamic economy. Several things could go wrong due to the stringent measures adopted by the US Federal Reserve to control inflation.
Back home, Indian exports suddenly contracted in October for the first time since February 2020 by 16.5% – a stark reversal of the earlier growth trend. Meanwhile, import growth also slowed for the first time in 21 months. These abrupt reversals are rare. This last happened in 2014-15, when global trade collapsed in the face of a collapse in commodity prices and helped intensify the then-ongoing NPA crisis.
Our dependence on trade is now considerable. India’s trade to GDP ratio for 2021 was 43.68%, an increase of 5.87% from the 2020 level of 37.81%. Elsewhere, the EU and UK have ratios in the mid-50s and therefore their stock markets are sensitive to global events. The US and China ratios are much lower (US trade to GDP ratio for 2020 was 23.44% while China was 37.43% in 2021) and although they can afford to ignore global signals, Chinese markets are down and US markets relatively sober.
On the other hand, not only are our stock markets unaffected, but they remain dynamic, unlike global markets which are either at half mast or in active decline. One possible reason for this could be the innovative systematic investment plans, first introduced in India by Franklin Templeton soon after economic liberalization. These are now heavily promoted by famous influencers. Around 60 million SIP accounts collect more than Rs 13,000 crore every month.
Remember what Chuck Prince, then head of Citibank, said in defense of the behavior of banks in the face of the global financial crisis of 2007-2008: When the music stops, in terms of liquidity, things will be complicated. But as long as the music is playing, you have to get up and dance. In India, our money supply is growing at over 18%, much faster than our GDP growth at 7%. Alongside are global flows. The World Bank estimates that India could receive a record $100 billion in 2022 in the form of inbound remittances from our NRI migrant workers.
In addition, FII/REIT inflows are being attracted by increasingly liberal investment rules. Individual investment opportunities are limited as banks pay low interest rates and private sector capital formation still does not occur in equivalent amounts. We also have strict exchange control rules. India still prevents domestic citizens from keeping their foreign currency savings in local bank branches. Most, if not all, of our peers have no such restrictions. This policy framework that encourages inflows and penalizes outflows creates a pressure cooker-like monetary environment.
The combination of a growing dependence on exports, increasingly bleak global indices and a large inflow into our equity markets could, in combination, create conditions ripe for crashes. While individuals might consider taking partial profits to reduce portfolio risk, we also need policy measures – some type of systemic safeguard.
A simple regulatory safety valve could be to allow our main banks to offer their customers savings deposits and time deposits in local currencies within predefined limits. Some savings could be diverted, reducing the pressure on our stock markets. It will also incidentally reduce our bank dependence on foreign currency borrowing and allow our banks to stand out in global markets.
