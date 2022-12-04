Stock exchange convention held in Sioux City





125 years ago The holiday council: Last night the Sioux City Live Stock Exchange celebrated the ninth annual convention of the national body at the Mondamin Hotel. AW Erwin, president of the Sioux City Trade Association, served as Toastmaster. Speeches were also given by Sioux City Mayor Jonas M. Cleland and WH Thompson, Chairman of the National Live Stock Exchange. Tough gang in town: A bunch of pretty tough men are in Sioux City right now, leaving the police having a hard time dealing with these guys. Some would work if given a chance to earn an honest living, but others simply seek the chance to commit petty theft or burglary. The police are trying to rid the city of these fellows. A number of burglary attempts were made near Jackson and Ninth Streets, spooking residents of the neighborhood. Unfortunately, people don’t report the attempts to the police at this time, which leaves little chance for the police to catch any. People also read… 100 years ago Big Nine will meet tomorrow: Eligibility rules for participants in Big Nine Conference track and field will be one of the important matters ahead of the first annual coaches meeting to be held tomorrow and Wednesday. Another question is whether or not to allow freshmen to play in conference games, according to coach JM Saunderson of Morningside College. The main reason for the meeting is to make the schedules for the coming year, as well as the interpretation of the new rules and how they will be applied to all branches of the different sports. The poultry fair opens today: The Interstate Poultry Show opens today in the Commerce Building with over 900 exhibits registered. The Rhode Island Reds predominate on the ground, followed closely by the Plymouth Rocks. The show will also feature Capons, the first show ever held in Sioux City to do so. The judges will be Glenn Richards of Waterloo, Iowa, and JJ Elliott of Sioux City. 50 years ago The Musketeers defeated by Chicago in 5-2 Tilt: The loss of their two leading scorers in the first period hurt the Sioux City Musketeers as they lost to the Chicago Warriors on Sunday. Sam Nelligan suffered a leg injury and Dave Kartio injured his back in that first frame; neither saw action the rest of the game. Sioux City is now 1-2 for the season with Chicago and 3-7 overall. Local girls will participate in the contest: Ten girls from Sioux City are participating in the Miss Iowa Teen-Ager pageant to be held April 20-21 at the Roosevelt Motor Hotel in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The winner of the state contest will advance to the national finals in Atlanta, Georgia in late August. 25 years ago Siouxland children learn about life in space: More than 5,700 students across Iowa this week are getting a virtual tour of the Lunar-Mars Life Support Test Project at Johnson Space Center in Houston. Students were able to see scientists and engineers living in a closed room, recycling air and water, and growing lettuce and wheat to supplement their diets. Some of the ICN sites were active, allowing scientists to see and hear students and answer questions directly. Katharine Millar, a teacher at Joy Elementary School, found the project beneficial for students, showing them a goal to study science. Dakota City mayor resigns: Ronald Brunton tendered his resignation Wednesday as mayor of Dakota City. Brunton has moved outside the city limits and therefore no longer meets the legal qualifications to serve as mayor. City Council Speaker Charles Strong will complete Brunton’s unexpired term and then, as mayor, he will appoint a successor to complete the remaining year of his current four-year term on city council. Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

