Fuji Soft Proxy Fights Japan Inc’s Latest Board Independence Test





TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners is set to recruit some of its nominees to the board of software developer Fuji Soft Inc (9749.T) on Sunday in the latest race to proxies led by activist investors seeking more independent oversight of Japanese companies. Three battles in recent months have called into question the actual independence of Japan’s outside board members from management after nearly a decade of governance reform that has sharply increased the number of directors independent. Governance experts argue that outside directors are theoretically independent only if they have close ties to management or lack proper oversight. 3D, which owns more than 20% of Fuji Soft, appointed four additional members to the company’s nine-member board at Sunday’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM), saying existing outside directors have no failed to remedy years of inefficient capital allocation. Fuji Soft endorsed two of the fund’s nominees. The Yokohama-based company defended its current board, telling Reuters in a statement that the independence of its outside directors “has been ensured without conflict of interest with shareholders. They have provided objective advice and contributed to foster an active debate”. This year, 3D sought an EGM at Toshiba Corp (6502.T) to relaunch a strategic review of the conglomerate to explore options including privatization. Hong Kong-based Oasis Management on Friday asked Fujitec Co Ltd (6406.T) to hold an EGM to remove the six outside directors in place and appoint seven new ones appointed by the fund. The lift maker, just an hour before its June general meeting, withdrew a proposal to re-elect its chief executive to the board following revelations of property deals involving his family. The board then named him unelected president. Oasis, which owns 16.5% of Fujitec, said the board had “decided to flagrantly violate the most fundamental right of shareholders, the right to vote and to hold directors accountable”, demonstrating an absence total of independent counterbalancing power. Fujitec declined to comment, saying the company has yet to confirm the contents of Oasis’ EGM request. HOW INDEPENDENT? The Tokyo Stock Exchange reports that 92% of some 1,800 companies in its first section define at least one-third of their directors as independent. But it is difficult to assess their independence from management beyond a set of written criteria. Governance experts say having a committee to nominate directors would help ensure that independence, but only 3.9% of leading companies have a statutory nominating committee, where the majority of its members must be outside directors. Even such a committee may not guarantee effective independence. Tokyo-based Strategic Capital has requested an EGM from Japan Securities Finance Co (JSF) (8511.T) for an independent investigation into the securities finance provider’s longstanding practice of appointing former Bank officials of Japan, the Ministry of Finance and the Tokyo Stock Exchange for executive and management positions. The practice of senior government officials landing post-retirement jobs in the private sector has long been criticized as a source of corruption in Japan’s bureaucracy. JSF has a statutory nominating committee, but Strategic Capital said its inaction over the troubled practice shows the committee is dysfunctional. The company said the appointments were made based on people’s qualifications. Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by William Mallard Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

