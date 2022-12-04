Business
Key takeaways from the November jobs report for U.S. stock investors
Bloomberg: American companies are creating jobs at a rapid rate, but the pool of workers they can hire keeps shrinking. That’s the main finding of the November jobs report released on Friday — and it’s not encouraging for the Federal Reserve.
The labor shortage that has worried employers since the pandemic hit became even more acute last month as more and more Americans dropped out of the workforce. Wages have jumped the most in nearly a year as companies compete to hire scarce talent.
From the Fed’s perspective, all that extra cash in consumers’ pockets means more purchasing power, which leads to more inflation – so the US central bank will likely decide it needs to curb even more strong.
Also read: What stock investors can expect from the US Fed’s rate hike spree
We have about 4 million fewer workers than the pre-pandemic trend, so we were a long way behind, said Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist for the United States and Canada at S&P Global Ratings. The Fed can’t force people into the job market. All they can do is weaken the economy to bring things back into balance.
That expectation sparked a selloff after the jobs data, with investors betting on even higher interest rates aimed at squeezing the economy. Stocks tumbled, with the S&P 500 falling about 1.2% before paring some of those losses, and yields on two-year Treasury bills jumped.
While the U.S. payroll rose faster than economists expected last month, rising 263,000 from October, the pace of wage growth came as an even bigger surprise. The average hourly wage increased twice as much as expected.
This is related to the decrease in the number of talents available. The so-called participation rate, essentially the share of Americans who are working or actively seeking work, fell for a third month in a row – something that hasn’t happened in more than a decade. At 62.1%, it is significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Also Read: U.S. Stocks Bullish After Jerome Powell Speech
Difficulty finding child care, early retirements, and lower-than-usual immigration add up to a smaller U.S. workforce than it otherwise would be. Federal officials are hoping that as the economy cools, many of those people who have dropped out will be pressured to return – but that hasn’t happened.
Instead, companies have to pay more, and that’s a wake-up call for the Fed. Since prices in the United States began to soar last year, incomes for most workers have lagged behind inflation. But central bankers see a risk that wages and prices combine to push each other up in what is called a wage-price spiral.
It’s not yet a reality, but it’s a danger, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested at an event at Brookings this week.
The inflation currently seen is not primarily related to wages, he said. We believe that salary increases will probably play a very important role in the future.
While the headlines in Friday’s report point to a booming job market, buried in the details are a few indications that things may be on the verge of calming down.
For example, many of the newly created jobs are concentrated in areas – like leisure and hospitality, or local government – which in some ways are still catching up after all the disruptions of the pandemic. Meanwhile, major industries, including retail and transportation and warehousing, are downsizing.
Other recent data has also suggested that a slowdown in the labor force may be occurring. Job postings have fallen, continued unemployment insurance claims have risen steadily over the past few weeks, and a recent survey showed that less than one in five small business owners plan to hire in the short term.
Yet those signals were drowned out in Friday’s numbers by strong hiring and rising wages. Surprisingly, even industries that aren’t in great shape on the face of it — like real estate, which is in the throes of a housing crisis, or the information sector which has seen layoffs at top tech companies — were continuing. to add staff overall.
It’s good that people are getting jobs and people are getting higher salaries, S&Ps Bovino said. But if workers keep demanding more wages to meet ever-higher overall costs, you end up seeing that spiral that the Fed fears most.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/investing-abroad/featured-stories/key-takeaway-of-november-jobs-report-for-us-stock-market-investors/2899479/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Key takeaways from the November jobs report for U.S. stock investors
- Kaesang-Erina Wedding Thanksgiving Ceremony, Jokowi not accepting donations?
- Bollywood Actors Winter Saree and Dance Supremacy
- Berkshire Bank Hockey Night in NO
- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits the islands of Indonesia, the second in two weeks. Minor damage has been reported
- Bollywood directors regret not seeing my true potential
- Xi Jinping ‘unwilling to accept better vaccines’ despite raging protests: US
- Will Allu Arjun be part of Bollywood Multi-Starrer?
- Europe is not strong enough to oppose Russia without the United States: Prime Minister of Finland
- William and Kate spotlight sustainability and diplomacy at the 2022 Earthshot Awards
- USA’s run at the 2022 World Cup is over as they fall to the Netherlands, 3-1
- Georgia Senate race sees record number of early voters