Key takeaways from the November jobs report for U.S. stock investors

Bloomberg: American companies are creating jobs at a rapid rate, but the pool of workers they can hire keeps shrinking. That’s the main finding of the November jobs report released on Friday — and it’s not encouraging for the Federal Reserve.

The labor shortage that has worried employers since the pandemic hit became even more acute last month as more and more Americans dropped out of the workforce. Wages have jumped the most in nearly a year as companies compete to hire scarce talent.

From the Fed’s perspective, all that extra cash in consumers’ pockets means more purchasing power, which leads to more inflation – so the US central bank will likely decide it needs to curb even more strong.

We have about 4 million fewer workers than the pre-pandemic trend, so we were a long way behind, said Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist for the United States and Canada at S&P Global Ratings. The Fed can’t force people into the job market. All they can do is weaken the economy to bring things back into balance.

That expectation sparked a selloff after the jobs data, with investors betting on even higher interest rates aimed at squeezing the economy. Stocks tumbled, with the S&P 500 falling about 1.2% before paring some of those losses, and yields on two-year Treasury bills jumped.

While the U.S. payroll rose faster than economists expected last month, rising 263,000 from October, the pace of wage growth came as an even bigger surprise. The average hourly wage increased twice as much as expected.

This is related to the decrease in the number of talents available. The so-called participation rate, essentially the share of Americans who are working or actively seeking work, fell for a third month in a row – something that hasn’t happened in more than a decade. At 62.1%, it is significantly lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Difficulty finding child care, early retirements, and lower-than-usual immigration add up to a smaller U.S. workforce than it otherwise would be. Federal officials are hoping that as the economy cools, many of those people who have dropped out will be pressured to return – but that hasn’t happened.

Instead, companies have to pay more, and that’s a wake-up call for the Fed. Since prices in the United States began to soar last year, incomes for most workers have lagged behind inflation. But central bankers see a risk that wages and prices combine to push each other up in what is called a wage-price spiral.

It’s not yet a reality, but it’s a danger, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested at an event at Brookings this week.

The inflation currently seen is not primarily related to wages, he said. We believe that salary increases will probably play a very important role in the future.

While the headlines in Friday’s report point to a booming job market, buried in the details are a few indications that things may be on the verge of calming down.

For example, many of the newly created jobs are concentrated in areas – like leisure and hospitality, or local government – ​​which in some ways are still catching up after all the disruptions of the pandemic. Meanwhile, major industries, including retail and transportation and warehousing, are downsizing.

Other recent data has also suggested that a slowdown in the labor force may be occurring. Job postings have fallen, continued unemployment insurance claims have risen steadily over the past few weeks, and a recent survey showed that less than one in five small business owners plan to hire in the short term.

Yet those signals were drowned out in Friday’s numbers by strong hiring and rising wages. Surprisingly, even industries that aren’t in great shape on the face of it — like real estate, which is in the throes of a housing crisis, or the information sector which has seen layoffs at top tech companies — were continuing. to add staff overall.

It’s good that people are getting jobs and people are getting higher salaries, S&Ps Bovino said. But if workers keep demanding more wages to meet ever-higher overall costs, you end up seeing that spiral that the Fed fears most.