Stocks rise last week after 3-week slump





Shares in Dhaka rose last week after falling in the previous three weeks as some investors hunted for bargains. The DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, rose 0.49%, or 30.26 points, over the past week to close at 6,245.38 points on December 1, the last trading session of the week after losing 195.65 points in the previous three weeks. The market gained in four sessions over the five-day week as some investors went bargain-hunting, market operators said. They said stock prices of more than two-thirds of companies remained stuck at price floors, prompting some investors to buy stocks at lower prices. Bangladesh’s Securities and Exchange Commission on July 28 imposed price floors on all companies to prevent company stock prices from falling beyond a certain level. However, the overall market scenario was dull and gloomy as many investors were reluctant to invest due to the prolonged market sluggishness, they said. The country’s economy has been under pressure in recent months due to inflation, rising external debt, volatility in the foreign exchange market, depletion of foreign exchange reserves, worsening trade deficit and the energy crisis, market operators said. Many banks in the country had a dollar deficit, which made it difficult for them to open letters of credit for the import of industrial raw materials, a major component of production. The current gas and electricity crisis is also a consequence of the dollar crisis, as raw materials cannot be imported according to demand, they said. Moreover, political activities focused on the upcoming national elections have increased in recent days, which has also worried investors, they said. EBL Securities, in its weekly market commentary, said: “The stock exchange indices started to rebound after an approximately month-long downtrend and ended green this week as investors started to show interest in certain sector-specific stocks.However, funds in the market still remained stuck as most stocks remained on the ground. Of 384 companies traded, the stock prices of 40 fell, 56 rose and 271 were unchanged. The average daily turnover fell to Tk 404.92 crore from the previous week’s average daily turnover of Tk 413.6 crore. The DS30, made up of 30 large-cap companies, rose 26.46 points to end at 2,216.13 points and the DSE Shariah Index, DSES, fell 16.21 points to close at 1,370.32 points. Genex Infosys tops the weekly revenue chart with a value of Tk 129.24 crore. Bashundhara Paper Mills, Aamra Networks, Chartered Life Insurance Company, Orion Pharma, Navana Pharmaceuticals, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Eastern Housing and Intraco Refueling Station were other revenue leaders.

