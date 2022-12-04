Stocks falter ahead of US jobs data





HONG KONG: The dollar struggled to recover from its recent selloff on Friday as traders grew confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will slow its pace of interest rate hikes, as a rally in stocks faltered ahead of key US employment data. Another release of positive inflation data from the US bolstered expectations that the US central bank will take a more lenient approach to raising borrowing costs at its December meeting. The Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data came a day after Fed chief Jerome Powell indicated that the days of 75 percentage point rate hikes were over as officials focused on the impact of the tightening on the economy. A report showing a drop in factory activity in November added to the feeling that the Fed’s measures were taking effect. The developments have given traders (forex) another reason to turn away from the dollar, pushing it lower against its major peers which have surged this year on the back of hawkish Fed policy. Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy. The greenback was under particular pressure from the yen on Thursday, after hitting a three-decade high in October, while the pound and the yuan were also well up from recent record lows. The US unit was unable to break higher on Friday. However, several Fed officials, including Powell, have lined up to warn that rates will continue to rise and stay high, with the possibility of no cuts until 2024. As the mood on the trading floors turned much lighter, equity investors took a step back from their latest buying spree as they awaited the release of the closely watched nonfarm payrolls report later. Friday. The figures will provide the most recent snapshot of where the world’s biggest economy is in light of higher rates and high inflation for four decades. “Stocks are down a bit in Asia after a directionless US session, which saw local traders post profits ahead of the nonfarm payrolls report,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management. “A strong report could further bolster the Fed’s hawkish ambitions, so traders are vying for position ahead of the moderately high-risk event.” Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Taipei, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta all fell. However, Hong Kong and Shanghai were again the best performers, boosted by hopes that China is heading towards a pivot in its draconian Covid-zero strategy that has locked down tens of millions and strangled the giant economy. The move came after widespread protests across the country earlier in the week against nearly three years of heavy-handed lockdowns and calls for more political freedoms, which rocked Xi Jinping’s leadership. Key figures around 02:30 GMT Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 1.9% drop to 27,679.84 (pause) Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: UP 0.5% to 18,822.49 Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.1% to 3,167.57 Euro/dollar: DOWN to $1.0514 from $1.0529 on Thursday Dollar/yen: DOWN to 135.10 yen from 135.34 yen Pound/dollar: DOWN to $1.2240 vs. $1.2251 Euro/pound: DOWN to 85.90 pence vs. 85.91 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.2% to $81.39 a barrel North Sea Brent Crude: UP 0.3% to $87.12 a barrel New York – Dow: DOWN 0.6% to 34,395.01 (closing) London – FTSE 100: 0.2% drop to 7,558.49 (closing)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/12/04/business/foreign-business/stocks-falter-ahead-of-us-jobs-data/1868811 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos