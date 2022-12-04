What are Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)? Find out more about this investment instrument





Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Explained

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) Explained Simply put, an exchange-traded fund or ETF is something similar to a mutual fund, which contains a combination of securities and can be traded on an exchange. Similar to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds combine the investments of a large number of people to buy tradable assets such as stocks, debt securities, bonds, etc. Most exchange-traded funds that operate on the exchange are also registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Typically, ETFs invest in and track stocks/security of a particular index, industry sector, or commodity type, making them friendly to novice investors. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs can be sold and bought on exchanges as easily as common stocks. How do exchange-traded funds (ETFs) work? As mentioned above, ETFs work much the same way as mutual funds because ETFs contain a combination of securities that are usually selected from an index, a particular sector or a raw material. ETFs can be traded on the exchange in the same way as stocks via blocks of creation units. Most ETFs are listed on all major stock exchanges nationwide and can be traded freely during trading hours. ETF prices change based on the change in prices of the underlying securities present in a particular ETF. If the prices of any asset under the ETF rise, the price of the ETF also rises, and vice versa. Dividends received by ETF shareholders also depend on the performance of the companies that are under a single ETF. ETFs can be actively or passively managed; actively managed ETFs are operated by a professional portfolio manager and securities are carefully selected. On the other hand, passive ETFs only contain securities that are part of a particular index, commodity or sector. Types of Exchange Traded Funds ETFs can be divided into the following categories: Equity ETFs: These are ETFs that typically invest in company shares and other forms of corporate equity. Gold ETF: These are ETFs that only invest in physical gold assets. Buying gold assets means you own the physical gold through paperwork. Debt ETFs: These are ETFs that generally invest only in debt securities such as government securities and debentures. EFT on currencies: These are ETFs that mainly contain a combination of currencies from different nations and the value of the ETF goes up and down depending on the exchange rates of the currencies that are in the ETF. Also read: Bharat Bond ETF: Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches fourth tranche Some pros and cons of ETFs Some of the advantages or benefits of ETFs are: Buying ETFs allows investors to inherently diversify their portfolio since ETFs are a combination of securities rather than single stocks.

ETFs are less expensive than mutual funds because many different fees associated with mutual funds are not associated with ETFs.

ETFs provide flexibility and liquidity since they can be sold at any time on the stock exchange.

Passively managed ETFs are low-risk and beginner-friendly. Some of the disadvantages or disadvantages of ETFs are: Although cheaper than mutual funds, there are still fees such as brokerage fees and fund manager commissions.

Since ETFs are inherently linked to the stock market, any volatility in the stock market causes their prices to fluctuate, so they are less safe than stable securities like government bonds.

Since ETFs are mostly passively managed, they mainly invest in large, well-rated companies. However, this means that ETFs can miss out on smaller companies that have huge room for growth.

