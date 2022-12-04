Business
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
If your growth investing days are (or nearly) over and you’re more interested in steady income, start your search with all-weather stocks that can deliver healthy dividends in any economy. You will probably need such reliability when your work income stops.
Here are three such prospects that would make great dividend-paying stocks for retirement.
1. Duke Energy
Consumers and businesses may limit their spending when cash is tight, but they try to keep the lights on no matter what. This is what makes utility stocks so reliable in terms of dividends (and relatively generic in terms of stock performance).
While that means most utility stocks are so similar they’re nearly interchangeable, there’s a standout in the category. duke energy(EVERYTHING -0.79%) currently has one of the best dividend yields in the industry at 4%, and it prepares for the future more effectively than most.
The company, which has 8.2 million customers in the southeastern United States, is reshaping for greater tax efficiency. For example, Duke Energy last month announced an agreement to purchase Mississippi’s Wildflower Solar project, which when complete is expected to generate up to 100 megawatts of electricity. It has already made a commitment with a neighboring car manufacturer to buy a large part of this electricity.
And to comply with the growing number of state plans to reduce carbon emissions, the company is increasingly working directly with its customers to help them better manage their consumption. In Indiana, for example, Duke offers discounts on commercial electric vehicle (EV) chargers and offers credits to consumers who charge their EVs during off-peak hours.
Other utilities have similar plans, but few seem as forward-thinking as Duke. Thus, its long-standing dividend – 96 years of uninterrupted quarterly payments – remains protected in the future that awaits it.
2. BlackRock
black rock (BLK -1.27%) runs several traditional mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the BlackRock banner, and it’s the same company behind the popular iShares line of ETFs. His iShares Core S&P 500 ETFfor example, holds about $300 billion in stocks on behalf of investors.
BlackRock’s revenues and profits are not tied to the performance of its funds and ETFs. Rather, they are largely tied to the amount of money its investors allow it to continue to manage even in difficult market environments; the company still collects management fees even when stocks are crashing.
Despite the weakness in the broader market this year, BlackRock took in more new money from investors than it repaid in each of the first three quarters of the year. This speaks to the company’s ability to manage investor expectations and promote itself even in turbulent times.
This does not mean that BlackRock’s top and bottom results increase. While investors are still willing to invest in the company’s funds, general market weakness means that the value of BlackRock’s income-producing asset base is declining. Last quarter revenue was down 15% year over year, and earnings per share were down 16%.
This ebb and flow, however, is not dramatic enough to trigger a dividend cut. Indeed, BlackRock’s dividend has increased every year since 2010 because its long-term revenue and earnings growth is so resilient. The current yield is 2.7%.
3. Property income
Finally, add Real estate income (O 0.14%) to your list of dividend-paying stocks well-suited to a retirement portfolio with its 4.8% yield.
Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which means it receives favorable tax treatment to pass the majority of its rental income to shareholders. The company specializes in commercial space, with a penchant for finding reliable tenants. Its three main tenants are General dollar, Walgreens, and 7-Eleven. Not too far down its list of tenants, you’ll find fedex, walmartand Hooks — businesses built to last even when the economy falters.
This appears in one of the company’s key indicators. At the end of the third quarter, 98.9% of its space was rented, and even in the midst of the pandemic, the REIT’s portfolio monetization and rent collection held up quite well.
This, however, is not what a current or future retiree should be thrilled with. The most compelling attribute of real estate income is the fact that it pays dividends monthly rather than quarterly (which is done for 628 consecutive months – over 52 years). And it has more than 25 consecutive years of annual dividend growth, calling the REIT a dividend aristocrat.
The kicker: With inflation finally starting to subside and the Federal Reserve considering seemingly less aggressive rate hikes, interest rates are still positioned to rise slightly, which tends to help Realty Income stock performance .
James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has posts and recommends FedEx and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Duke Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
|
