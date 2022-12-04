The stock market suffers from the liquidity crisis

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover has plunged to a 20-month low as the market suffers from a liquidity crunch.

Market participants attributed the crisis to the floor price, lack of confidence, inflation and the liquidity crisis in the financial sector.

On Sunday, the turnover of the country’s top exchange fell by 35% to Tk 313 crore from the previous trading session. Previously, the lowest trade was Tk 235 crore on April 5, 2021.

DSEX, the DSE board index fell 20 points to 6,224 from the previous day.

And among companies and mutual funds traded, 22 certificates were up, 64 were down and 214 were unchanged. Additionally, 301 scripts are locked at the floor price.

Richard D’Rozario, Chairman of the DSE Brokers Association of Bangladesh and Managing Director of Global Securities Ltd, told The Business Standard: “New investments are not being made in the stock market due to the price floor imposed by the regulator.

Due to the high inflation caused by the Russian-Ukrainian war, the stock market fell sharply. To avoid this fall, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) imposed the price floor on July 29. Now, no stock price can fall below the floor price.

BSEC believes that if the price floor is raised, general investors will lose their capital. Those who invested with loans will be the losers in particular.

Abu Ahmed, a stock analyst and former professor of economics at the University of Dhaka, told TBS: “If the price floor is removed, the market may fall due to an economic crisis. But it will turn around again. Artificially fixing the share price is not the solution.”

A senior brokerage official said that due to the liquidity crisis in the financial sector, loans are not available from banks to invest in the stock market.

“Instead, banks have now issued repayment notices for loans taken under the credit limit. In this situation, institutional investors are unable to remain active,” he added. .

Meanwhile, panicked customers withdrew taka crores following a recent “rumor” of liquidity crunch in banks.

At an event on Saturday, the prime minister’s principal secretary, Ahmad Kaikaus, said: “There was a real impact after it was said there was no money in the banks. People withdrew about 50,000 crore from Tk.”

Bangladesh Bank data also indicated that excess liquidity in banks was Tk 2.03 lakh crore at the end of June this year, but fell to Tk 1.69 lakh crore in October.

“Deposit growth amid inflationary pressure was much slower than loan growth at the time, leading to lower liquidity,” a central bank official told TBS, wishing to remain anonymous. .

One of the reasons for the decrease in excess liquidity in the banking sector is the purchase of dollars by commercial banks from the central bank.

The central bank said that through October of the current fiscal year, $5.58 billion had been sold to public and private commercial banks from reserves. According to this, about 53,000 crore taka went to the central bank vault from the banking system.

However, Richard D’Rozario said: “Every year at the end of the year there is pressure from banks and non-banking financial institutions to pull money out of the stock market. Therefore, it is not possible to say that the effect of the liquidity crisis in the financial sector is on the stock market.”

But in 2022, DSEX lost more than 600 points and daily turnover remained low throughout the year.

Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association President Sayedur Rahman said: “It cannot be said with precision whether the liquidity crunch has affected the stock market. Because when the market is good, people invest even by borrowing. And when there’s a downturn, they sell stocks and move. a way.”

In 2021, DSE’s benchmark rose 20% or 1,138 points. According to Bangladesh Bank data, banks invested Tk 8,346 crore in the stock market that year, 58% more than the previous year. And in 2021, the daily turnover of DSE touched around Tk 2,500 crore.

In this situation, the Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association sought policy support from the Bangladesh Bank to increase institutional investment capacity in the bear market.

This includes relaxing the single borrower exposure limit in loans to banks’ own subsidiaries for stock market investment, reducing the provision on the 1% loan from 2% and suspending consolidated reporting on capital market exposure.