ESIC to invest excess funds in stock market via ETFs: The Tribune India





PTI New Delhi, December 4 The government social security body Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Sunday approved a proposal to invest its excess funds in the stock market through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The decision was taken at the 189th ESIC meeting held at ESIC headquarters on Sunday under the chairmanship of Union Labor Minister Bhupender Yadav, a Labor Ministry statement said. Due to relatively low returns on investments in various debt instruments coupled with the need to diversify investments, the ESIC gave approval for investments of excess funds in ETF-limited stocks. The investment will start with 5% of excess funds and increase to 15%, based on the review of the investment after two quarters, he said. Investment will be limited to exchange traded funds on Nifty and Sensex. It will be managed by fund managers from asset management companies (AMS), the statement said. Equity investments will be monitored by the existing custodian, concurrent external auditor and debt investment consultant, he said. Recognizing the increase in the number of insured workers and their dependents under the ESI program, Yadav asked the ESIC to focus on strengthening the infrastructure. He further informed that the “Nirman Se Shakti” initiative has been launched to strengthen and modernize the infrastructure of hospitals and dispensaries in ESIC in a gradual manner. During the meeting, Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labor and Employment, informed that it is proposed to adopt the latest technologies by ESIC for the construction and monitoring of projects using drones and a real-time online dashboard. In order to improve health care benefits and service delivery mechanism and strengthen the infrastructure of ESIC to handle the growing number of insured workers, ESIC approved proposals for establishing a new hospital 100 bed ESIC at Shyamlibazar in Agartala, Tripura and a 100 bed hospital. hospital bed in Idukki, Kerala. Agartala and Idukki hospitals will meet the medical needs of approximately 60,000 beneficiaries each. In view of the significant increase in the number of applicants for admission to ESIC medical institutions, the company has approved the proposal to increase the number of seats in the insured class (IP) in two of its nursing schools ESIC in Gulbarga and Bengaluru. In addition, ESI has also approved the proposal to launch doctoral, MDS, nursing and paramedical courses at its medical institutions spread across the country, he said. The ESIC has also given its primary approval for the performance of Annual Repair, Maintenance and Operation (ARMO) and Special Repair (SR) work by the Engineering Wing of the Project Management Division ( PMD) from ESI Corporation. It was also decided to execute the investment works in ESIC through Central/State Public Sector Units (PSU) in addition to CPWD. A new constitution of these central/state UAPs will be invited by the ESIC in due course. Two winners of the architectural design competition for a 500-bed ESIC hospital project in Manesar have been congratulated by the Union Labor Minister with a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively. The design competition was announced during the laying of the hospital’s foundation stone. Similar competitions are held for proposed ESIC hospitals in Sanand and Kalol in Gujarat.

